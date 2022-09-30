How to get Rice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will need a multitude of ingredients to make the over 160 recipes that the game tasks players with making. Some ingredients are easier to get than others, but most can be purchased or found in the wild.

Rice is one of the ingredients that’s easy to get by purchasing it. Players will need to have the Glade of Trust unlocked to access it. Once unlocked, players will need to rebuild Goofy’s stand, which will take a bit of coin.

After Goofy’s stand is repaired, the Rice seeds will be the first seed that players can buy. Each seed costs 35 coins to buy, and sometimes Goofy will have the actual crop for sale, which costs 92 coins. Goofy’s crops rotate per day, and they do sell out after you buy 10 of them, but you can buy as many of the seeds as you’d like.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Getting Rice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have Rice seeds, dig up some holes in the ground and plant them. You’ll need to be a little bit patient with this crop since it takes almost an hour to grow. The actual growing time is 50 minutes, according to the collection screen.

Once your Rice has grown, players will get a double yield of it since each Rice seed produces two Rice. If you have a companion with you who has a bonus in gardening, you’ll get even more from your harvest.

Selling Rice will get you 61 coins per Rice, meaning that each seed will garner 85 coins of profit if you sell both Rice you get from harvesting it. Eating it only gets you 59 energy, which isn’t much, so you’re better off putting the Rice in your inventory to use it for recipes later like Sushi, which requires a fish and Rice.