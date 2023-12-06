How to do Magical Weed Removal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you have purchased the newest Star Path for Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will notice one of the tasks you need to complete to earn crowns is “magical weed removal,” which refers to clearing out the night thorns. With this in mind, let’s take a look at how to remove them, as well as what items they yield once they are gone.

How to clear the magical weeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Approach the magical weeds and press the action button to remove them. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Clearing the night thorns/magical weeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley is incredibly easy. All you have to do is approach the weeds and interact with them when the button prompt appears. Your character will magically dissolve the weeds, and you will be able to pick up the items that will pop out once they have disappeared.

What items can you receive from removing the magical weeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You’ll get different rewards for removing the weeds, such as Star Coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Various items can appear when you remove the night thorns throughout the valley, though what you will get will vary depending on what biome you are in.

You can receive the following from all the biomes in the game per every magical weed cleared:

Star Coins: Between five and ten.

Dream Shard: Either one or two

Coal Ore: One

Memory Shard: One

Yellow Reward Chest: You can find a maximum of one of these chests every 12 hours.

There are also certain seed packets you get from clearing out the night thorns. These will differ depending on the biome you are in as well. You only get one seed per every magical weed cleared. Let’s take a look at what seeds you get from what biomes when it comes to clearing out the night thorns.

Dazzle Beach: Corn Seed

Forest of Valor: Canola Seed

Forgotten Lands: Leek Seed

Frosted Heights: Asparagus Seed

Glade of Trust: Okra Seed

Peaceful Meadow: Carrot Seed

Plaza: Carrot Seed

Sunlit Plateau: Soya Seed

So there you have everything you need to know about how to remove the magical weeds from the valley, as well as what Disney Dreamlight Valley rewards you can get from getting rid of them. All that’s left to do is to get out there and start pulling out those thorns to start tidying up your valley and reaping some cool rewards while you do so.