Where to get Garlic in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are a ton of natural resources in the ground that players can farm and throw into a dish to make something tasty. Garlic is one of the easier ingredients to get, but it requires a little bit of work first.

To get Garlic in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll first need to unlock the Forest of Valor. To do that, you’ll need to complete Merlin’s quest where he asks you to restore the Pillar of Friendship, and then you’ll need enough Dreamlight to clear the Night Thorns from the area to unlock it. The Forest of Valor costs 3,000 Dreamlight to unlock.

Once the area is accessible to you, head to the Forest of Valor and you’ll see some foliage coming out of the ground. Those are Garlic nodes. When you pull one up, the game will give you one Garlic each time. If you’re in need of a lot of Garlic, you’ll need to bring a Valley resident with you who helps with Foraging. Then, you’ll have a chance to get more each time you pull Garlic up.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Players will first encounter a need for Garlic during Ursula’s request for a Lobster Roll, which uses Garlic as one of the ingredients in the recipe. Since it can’t be planted in the ground from a seed, players will need to find it in the wild to complete the quest.

Garlic does not have any information on its Collection page about when the Garlic respawns, so players should check it every now and then if they’ve exhausted the supply.