Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Waking up Mulan in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to find Training Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley

They're in a pretty strange spot.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 10:35 am

Before you can begin training with Mushu and Mulan in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to be dressed properly. There are four key outfit pieces you need to find including Training Pants.

Recommended Videos

All four clothing items can be located anywhere around the Realm, making finding them pretty tricky since there’s a vast camp and the surrounding woods to explore. The pants are the toughest item to find, so here’s how to find Training Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Training Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The location of the training pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How did they get stuck in a tree? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Training Pants can be found in a tree just outside the main gate entrance to the training camp in the Mulan Realm. There are lots of trees in the woods around this area which can make this particular one tricky to spot, so here are the exact steps you need to take to find them.

  • Start at the front gate entrance to the training camp.
  • Turn south toward where you spawned into the Realm.
  • Walk to the end of the bridge leading into the woods.
  • Turn right and stick close to the river while walking forward slightly.
  • Stop when you reach two twisted trees.
  • Approach the tree on the left and look for sparkles.
  • Interact with the sparkles to grab your Training Pants.

As soon as you interact with the tree, the Training Pants you need will fall from it. You can’t wear them just yet though, as you need to find all four essential pieces for your outfit so Mushu can assemble them into something you can comfortably wear for training.

The tree that has the training pants marked in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The tree doesn’t sparkle until you get close which makes it easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you have the pants, you can continue working through the A New Recruit quest. Finishing this task is one of the first steps toward progressing through your training and unlocking Mushu and Mulan.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter