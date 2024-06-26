Before you can begin training with Mushu and Mulan in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to be dressed properly. There are four key outfit pieces you need to find including Training Pants.

All four clothing items can be located anywhere around the Realm, making finding them pretty tricky since there’s a vast camp and the surrounding woods to explore. The pants are the toughest item to find, so here’s how to find Training Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Training Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How did they get stuck in a tree? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Training Pants can be found in a tree just outside the main gate entrance to the training camp in the Mulan Realm. There are lots of trees in the woods around this area which can make this particular one tricky to spot, so here are the exact steps you need to take to find them.

Start at the front gate entrance to the training camp.

entrance to the training camp. Turn south toward where you spawned into the Realm.

toward where you spawned into the Realm. Walk to the end of the bridge leading into the woods.

leading into the woods. Turn right and stick close to the river while walking forward slightly.

and while walking forward slightly. Stop when you reach two twisted trees .

when you reach . Approach the tree on the left and look for sparkles .

and look for . Interact with the sparkles to grab your Training Pants.

As soon as you interact with the tree, the Training Pants you need will fall from it. You can’t wear them just yet though, as you need to find all four essential pieces for your outfit so Mushu can assemble them into something you can comfortably wear for training.

The tree doesn’t sparkle until you get close which makes it easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you have the pants, you can continue working through the A New Recruit quest. Finishing this task is one of the first steps toward progressing through your training and unlocking Mushu and Mulan.

