Training in the Mulan Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category:
Disney

How to find Training Shoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Let's get down to business.
Kacee Fay
Published: Jun 26, 2024 11:25 am

If you want to train with Mulan and Mushu, you need to assemble an outfit you can comfortably wear while practicing in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Unfortunately, the pieces of your training outfit are scattered all around the Realm, including your trusty Training Shoes.

You need all the components of your training gear before you can begin the adventure, but some of them are pretty tough to find, with the shoes being one of the easiest items to miss. Here’s how to find Training Shoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Training Shoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Training Shoes are sitting on a rock along one of the paths in the woods outside of Mushu and Mulan’s training camp. They’re pretty well hidden and blend in with the environment around the Mulan Realm, which makes them easy to miss, so here are the steps you need to follow to find them.

  • Start at the west training camp gate. This is the gate near the Royal Cauldron you previously flipped over while helping Mushu clean up.
  • Walk to the end of the wooden bridge.
  • Turn left.
  • Follow the river as far as you can go.
  • At the end of the river, look straight down to spot the green Training Shoes sparkling and sitting on a rock.
  • Interact with the shoes to pick them up.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your Training Shoes, there are still three more outfit pieces you need to gather for the A New Recruit quest. Before you can wear your new shoes and officially begin training, you also need Training Pants, Training Socks, and a Training Shirt. This means you may still need to hunt down a few more items around the Realm if you haven’t found them just yet.

