Where is the Kiln in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As you complete Mulan and Mushu’s quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you get to know each character, see their realm, and collect a bunch of new items.

You’ve probably come to expect items from other Disney characters’ realms, like Beauty and the Beast and Monsters Inc. in Disney Dreamlight Valley. What I didn’t expect, however, is to run into a whole new game mechanic that seems to be exclusive to The Dragon Army quest you get from Mushu after unlocking the Mulan realm. Because you’re so used to your Cooking Stations and Crafting stations, having Mushu ask you to look for a Kiln can be confusing. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can find the Kiln in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to place the Unfired Dragon Statue in the Kiln in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A new item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Kiln inside the training camp in Mulan’s Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Look for a furnace-looking item near the inner walls of the camp.

If you’re trying to progress in The Dragon Army, you probably already have all the materials Mushu asked of you. After crafting the Statue, it’s time to cook it, so find the Kiln just in front of Mushu and interact with it. Once you’ve opened this unfamiliar menu, place the Unfired Dragon Statue in one slot and the Firewood you collected in the training camp’s backyard. This is when Mushu takes over the Dragon Statue operation. Since it takes some time, you can now focus on other side quests, like Mulan’s training, until Mushu is done baking copies of himself.

You can check his progress by inspecting the shelves next to the Kiln in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The fuller the shelves are, the sooner he’ll be done firing these Dragon Statues up.

