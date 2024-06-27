If you want to make Mushu’s ultimate soldier’s breakfast in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need a bunch of ingredients. It’s a bit more complicated than other ingredients, but it shouldn’t take long if you’ve been playing for a while.

Here’s how to make Mushu’s Congee in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mushu’s Congee recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This is a five star dish so it needs five ingredients. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Mushu’s Congee in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need the following ingredients:

Rice

Eggs

Mushrooms

Garlic

Ginger

Most of these you can find out in the wild, and the rest are pretty easy to get to. The only thing that might stop you is if you haven’t unlocked all the biomes yet. One of the ingredients is only found in The Forgotten Lands, the final biome in the base game, so if you haven’t made it that far, you need to get some Dreamlight first.

Mushu’s Congee ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Remy will sell you Milk and other dairy products. Screenshot by Dot Esports Oops, dropped some Ginger on the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to get each ingredient for Mushu’s Congee:

Rice – You can buy Rice Seeds at Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust . If you have the stall upgraded to level three, Goofy might even have fully-grown Rice for sale.

– You can buy Rice Seeds at . If you have the stall upgraded to level three, Goofy might even have fully-grown Rice for sale. Eggs – You can buy an infinite amount of Eggs from Remy’s restaurant . As usual, I recommend you stock up on these so you don’t have to visit the restaurant when you need Eggs.

– You can buy an infinite amount of Eggs from . As usual, I recommend you stock up on these so you don’t have to visit the restaurant when you need Eggs. Mushrooms – You can gather Mushrooms in the Glade of Trust . There are usually about five to seven of them each time you log in, so just walk around, and you should spot a few.

– You can . There are usually about five to seven of them each time you log in, so just walk around, and you should spot a few. Garlic – You can gather Garlic in the Forest of Valor . Simply walk around, and you should have no problems gathering a few.

– You can . Simply walk around, and you should have no problems gathering a few. Ginger – You can gather Ginger in the Forgotten Lands. Again, just walk around this creepy biome and gather a bunch of Ginger.

