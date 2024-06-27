Image Credit: Bethesda
Mushu's Wooden Fence set up in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to place the wooden fence for Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Help him set up some strong defenses for the training camp.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 08:45 am

Before Mushu and Mulan are willing to leave their Realm and join the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, they need their training camp to be safe. One of the safety measures Mushu asks you to take is placing a wooden fence, a task that’s tougher than you might expect.

Since you have to complete this task in the Realm, you don’t have access to your usual furnishing controls, which means figuring out how to complete this task can be surprisingly tricky. Here’s how to place the wooden fence for Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to place Mushu’s wooden fence in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Setting up Mushu's wooden fence in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You have to place four fences for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To place the wooden fence for Mushu, you need to approach the base of the mountain outside the training camp and interact with the dirt spots to put four fences down. The two parts of this task that can be tough are finding the right spot to put the fence, and figuring out how to place it while in the Mulan Realm, so here’s exactly what you need to do.

  • From inside the training camp in the Mulan Realm, head over to the west gate. This gate is also right by the kiln, crafting station, and cauldron.
  • Cross the bridge leading toward the jungle.
  • Turn left.
  • Follow the river until you reach a pathway, but stop right before you go down it.
  • Turn right.
  • Look down for the dirt spots that have been dug up next to the base of the mountain.
  • Approach the first dirt spot.
  • Select the Interact option.
  • Navigate over to the stack of wooden fences you made.
  • Select the Insert option to place one wooden fence.
  • Repeat this step until all four dirt spots have a wooden fence.
The right spot to place the wooden fence for Mushu marked in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Head to the mountain outside the camp to put up the fortifications. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You have to manually interact with all four dirt spots to place each of the required fences. Outside of this Realm, you usually place furniture through your inventory and have total creative control over where each item goes, which makes placing the wooden fences seem confusing. But once you locate the right spot, it’s easy enough to do.

Once you get the wooden fence placed for Mushu’s Clearing the Road quest, you’re one step closer to recruiting him and Mulan. Finishing this task also means you’re pretty close to getting Mulan’s Key, so you can claim a special prize from the locked Realm chest.

Author
Kacee Fay
