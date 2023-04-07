How to get Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans rejoiced with the game’s Pride of the Valley update. With the introduction of the Lion King Realm and Simba, players have been exploring all around the Valley to complete new recipes, complete challenges, and collect items, like the Dreamlight Fruit.

Each recipe requires certain ingredients, and major updates like Pride of the Valley can add new materials to the game. Dreamlight Fruit was introduced to the Valley with the April patch, and it resembles a real-life dragon fruit.

Dreamlight Fruit location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlock and recruit Simba. Players will need to go to the Castle and unlock the Lion King door on the second row for 10,000 Dreamlight points during the process. Become friends with Simba. Build him a home, and work on your friendship with the lion until level seven. After reaching level seven, accept the Seed of Memories quest. During this quest, you’ll need to find a hidden room inside the Vitalys Mine, finding Dream Shards, Night Shards, Blueberries, Orange Marsh Milkweed, and Empty Vials in the process. Use these materials to craft Potions of Dust and Growth, and put them on the table inside the hidden room. Upon doing so, you’ll be able to collect the Dreamlight Fruit Tree seed.

After collecting the seeds, players will need to return to Simba and interact with him to plant the Dreamlight Fruit tree in Sunlit Plateau. Take good care of the tree, and you should start harvesting Dreamlight Fruit in no time. Dreamlight Fruit can be used to make Dream Ice Cream.