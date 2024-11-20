How to complete A New Chapter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you get acquainted with the vast new area in The Storybook Vale expansion pass for Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are many important quests to navigate through. One of the first essential ones is A New Chapter.

Completing this quest unlocks a new villager and helps you set up some key shops for the island. It can be a bit tricky to get done, so here’s how to fully complete the A New Chapter quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A New Chapter guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bring life back to The Bind so you can get to work saving the entire island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your main goal in the A New Chapter quest is to fix up The Bind biome so you have the resources to get to work restoring the rest of the island. There’s a lot to get done in this one, so here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to do.

Meet Merida

Unlock The Bind

Restore The Bind

Check on Goofy

Talk to Scrooge McDuck

Catch Fish and Seafood

Mine Gems and Minerals

Search for clues

Place Merida’s home

Meet Merida at the well in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first step in this quest is to meet Merida by the well. You can find the well just south of the Library of Lore where the Welcome to Storybook Vale quest takes place. Chat with her once you reach this area to discuss how you can get started helping save the island.

She thinks the best place to start is unlocking The Bind biome, so this is what you need to do next.

Unlock access to The Bind in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock The Bind, you need to accumulate a total of 500 Story Magic to break down the tall ink wall blocking your path. Story Magic is the Vale’s version of Dreamlight from the regular valley or Mist from Eternity Isle, so you can earn it in many different ways.

If you don’t have enough, check the Dreamlight tab in your journal and look for easy tasks to complete. You may already have some you finished and can claim, but if not, get to work on duties like clearing Inkies, catching Snippets, and mining rock spots to quickly acquire some.

Once you have enough, approach the ink wall by Merida and spend 500 Story Magic to break it. Venture into The Bind with Merida after clearing the way and chat with her again.

You need a decent amount of Storybook Magic to clear the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Restore The Bind in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Bind has seen better days, so Merida thinks the next best step to take is to work on restoring The Bind. She asks you to focus on removing Inkies and catching Snippets, so this is what you need to do next.

Remove 15 Inkies . Approach the magical floating globs of ink anywhere around The Bind and interact with them to remove them.

. Approach the magical floating globs of ink anywhere around The Bind and interact with them to remove them. Catch five Snippets. Use your Royal Net to catch all Snippets you come across around The Bind biome.

Once you’re done, track down Merida to tell her about your progress. She’s struggling to get the fountains working but is determined to figure it out on her own, so she sends you to greet some villagers who just arrived while she continues to work on it.

Check in on Goofy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Goofy is already prepared to set up one of his stalls in the Vale, so track him down in The Bind area and chat with him about it. He’s not sure what to sell though, so he tasks you with finding some Fish to learn more about the area.

You can find both Goofy and Scrooge McDuck near the west end of The Bind. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Speak to Scrooge McDuck about his store in The Bind in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scrooge McDuck never misses an opportunity to earn more Star Coins, so he’s waiting by his disheveled shop in The Bind for you to help him set it up. He needs Gems from this new region as investment and it’s up to you to acquire them.

Catch Fish and Seafood from around The Bind in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to any water area in The Bind biome and equip your Royal Fishing Rod to aid Goofy. You need to catch a total of three Fish or Seafood to finish this task. You can technically try to catch Fish and Seafood anywhere in the water, but it’s best to find ripple spots throughout the water to guarantee you find some.

The Vale has lots of new creatures to catch, including perhaps the cutest Seafood to ever exist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mine Gems and Minerals from The Bind’s mining rocks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For Scrooge McDuck, you need to mine 10 Gems or Minerals from rock spots around The Bind. Stick to the outer edges of this biome to find rock spots you can mine. Each one generally drops a few of each, so you should only need to mine around two to four as long as you’re lucky.

Once you have completed both tasks for Goofy and Scrooge McDuck, return to them to let them know the good news. Neither of them actually wants to take the items you gathered, so they’re yours to keep and both shops can now be opened free of charge.

Track down Merida again once you have both shops open to check on her progress with the fountains. She’s still stumped on how to get them working, but she did uncover a secret room while you were gone. Follow her under the bridge, talk with her, and interact with the secret door to open it.

Search for clues in the secret room in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’re in the secret room, you need to search for clues to learn about it. Look for the sparkling note on the ground and interact with it to unlock a secret message from Aurora. Return to Merida to share what you found.

Merida notices that the wall in the room looks off and seems to be hiding something, so head back inside and approach the left corner of the room. Interact with the hanging light to reveal a hidden passageway. A golden wheel appears from within, so equip your Royal Net and hit it to activate it.

Aurora used this room to hide from Maleficent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This wheel was the key to turning all the fountains back on, so after a short cutscene, all the fountains around the Vale are finally back up and running. Merida is thrilled for a minute at the progress that’s been made in The Bind, but then she gets quite sad upon remembering that she doesn’t have a home to live in anymore.

Place the foundations for Merida’s house in The Bind in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Merida needs a home, so open the Furniture menu and find somewhere around The Bind to place the outline for it. You can always move it around later, so don’t stress too much about picking the perfect spot.

Once the outline is down, head over to it and interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign in front. Spend 5,000 Star Coins to set up her house and unlock Merida as a villager. Talk with her one last time after you do so to officially conclude the A New Chapter quest. There’s still plenty to do in The Storybook Vale, so prepare to tackle even more tasks if you want to uncover everything this area has to offer.

