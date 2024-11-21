The charming, quick-witted Flynn Rider has been cursed by Maleficent and needs your help in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Freeing him is not only essential for helping restore The Storybook Vale but also means you get to recruit Flynn as a villager.

Recommended Videos

Many villagers are fairly easy to find and recruit, but Flynn is a rather tricky guy to find. If you want to unlock him, you have to complete quite a few tasks first, so here’s how to unlock Flynn in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Flynn Rider in Disney Dreamlight Valley

He’s got a dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Flynn, you have to complete quite a few quests tied to The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but the main one is A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing. Recruiting Flynn isn’t an easy and straightforward process, so here’s a breakdown of everything you need to do to unlock him.

Have The Storybook Vale expansion pass . Flynn is only available to players who have this DLC purchased and installed.

. Flynn is only available to players who have this DLC purchased and installed. Complete all required prerequisite quests around the valley . Before you can venture to the Vale and find Flynn, you need to finish some tasks around the village. All of the quests you need to complete are as follows. The Dream Castle from Merlin Friendship is Everything from Merlin Making Cents of Things from Scrooge McDuck Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Reopening from Scrooge McDuck Fishing Expedition from Goofy The Port of Many Worlds from Merlin

. Before you can venture to the Vale and find Flynn, you need to finish some tasks around the village. All of the quests you need to complete are as follows. Venture to The Storybook Vale and complete the Welcome to Storybook Vale quest . This is the first quest you get upon arriving at the Vale and is an essential one to progress.

. This is the first quest you get upon arriving at the Vale and is an essential one to progress. Complete the A New Chapter quest . The second quest you get in the Vale is when you start to gain access to other regions around the island.

. The second quest you get in the Vale is when you start to gain access to other regions around the island. Unlock Merida . She has to be the first character you recruit to progress since she acts as a guide helping you learn about and explore the Vale.

. She has to be the first character you recruit to progress since she acts as a guide helping you learn about and explore the Vale. Unlock The Wild Woods region in the Everafter biome for 2,000 Story Magic . There are quite a few regions in the Everafter biome, but you need to unlock The Wild Woods first to find Flynn.

. There are quite a few regions in the Everafter biome, but you need to unlock The Wild Woods first to find Flynn. Work through the short The Wolf of the Wilds quest . This mini-quest begins as soon as you enter The Wild Woods and triggers the main task you need to finish to unlock Flynn.

. This mini-quest begins as soon as you enter The Wild Woods and triggers the main task you need to finish to unlock Flynn. Fully complete the A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest. You unlock Flynn as a villager at the very end of this quest.

You get to build Flynn’s home and officially add him as a valley villager after stopping the corruption at the end of the A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest. His house costs 10,000 Star Coins to build, so make sure you have this much saved up or you won’t be able to unlock him.

All Flynn friendship rewards

Flynn has lots of exclusive items you can unlock as you build your friendship with him. Here are all of his friendship rewards and what level you need to be to unlock each one.

Level one: Unlock Flynn as a villager.

Unlock Flynn as a villager. Level two: Unlock a Tangled-themed door furniture item.

Unlock a Tangled-themed door furniture item. Level three: Unlock a Tangled pattern motif you can use to create Touch of Magic items.

Unlock a Tangled pattern motif you can use to create Touch of Magic items. Level four: Unlock 500 Star Coins.

Unlock 500 Star Coins. Level five: Unlock Flynn Rider’s signature boots as a clothing item you can wear.

Unlock Flynn Rider’s signature boots as a clothing item you can wear. Level six: Unlock a Wanted sign motif that you can use to create Touch of Magic items.

Unlock a Wanted sign motif that you can use to create Touch of Magic items. Level seven: Unlock 1,000 Star Coins.

Unlock 1,000 Star Coins. Level eight: Unlock a Tangled furniture item.

Unlock a Tangled furniture item. Level nine: Unlock a Tangled motif you can use to create Touch of Magic items.

Unlock a Tangled motif you can use to create Touch of Magic items. Level 10: Unlock a Flynn Rider-inspired outfit.

There are some unique items you can unlock as you befriend him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best role for Flynn in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you get Flynn to level two friendship, you need to choose a specialization for him, and the best role to choose for him at this point is Snippet Catching. This is a skill tied to the Vale, so you likely only have one or no characters who excel at it at this point.

You want to have lots of recruits able to help you with this skill, so it’s best to assign it to Flynn when you unlock him. If you later decide you don’t want him to have it, you can always craft a different Training Manual to swap his skill out for a different one.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy