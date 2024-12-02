Disney Dreamlight Valley Sew Delightful update patch notes: Sally, Floating Islands, Frost and Fairies Star Path, and more

Disney Dreamlight Valley is ending the year with one last update to delve into. The Sew Delightful update isn’t as big as some other ones, but it still has many additions worth exploring. If you’re unsure what it includes, reviewing the patch notes is a great way to get started.

Like all updates, this one has a mix of different content types including new additions, changes to existing features, and plenty of bug fixes to get rid of pesky issues you might be facing. There’s a lot to learn about, so here are the patch notes for the Dec. 4 Sew Delightful update in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sally is finally here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sew Delightful update for Disney Dreamlight Valley primarily focuses on introducing Sally, adding the Frost & Fairies Star Path event, and unlocking Floating Islands. These are the three main features in this update, but there’s also lots more content beyond it, so here are the patch notes for it.

New content

Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas can now be recruited.

from The Nightmare Before Christmas can now be recruited. The Frost & Fairies Star Path is a fresh event you can complete to earn exclusive rewards.

is a fresh event you can complete to earn exclusive rewards. The latest Star Path event is the first one to feature bonus rewards . These are extra items you can earn after fully finishing the event and include color variants of existing assets and some new rewards too.

. These are extra items you can earn after fully finishing the event and include color variants of existing assets and some new rewards too. The annual Gift of Giving winter event is back. This means you can get to work collecting Festive Wrapping Paper and catching all Festive Fish once again.

is back. This means you can get to work collecting Festive Wrapping Paper and catching all Festive Fish once again. A special chest can now be found in the Plaza biome to start a secret new winter task.

can now be found in the Plaza biome to start a secret new winter task. You can visit the Dream Castle in late December to claim free seasonal gifts .

in late December to claim . The Premium Shop has new items available.

has available. There are fresh DreamSnaps challenge themes to complete.

to complete. Scrooge McDuck’s shop has new items available for purchase.

has available for purchase. Both A Rift in Time and The Storybook Vale are now available in Brazilian Portuguese.

Improvements

Each week, you can now see the Top DreamSnaps of the Week . This feature highlights a few entries that scored well and received lots of votes.

. This feature highlights a few entries that scored well and received lots of votes. Floating Islands are now available to unlock. These are essentially extensions to the existing biomes. There are four islands you can access in this update including one for the Plaza biome, one for the Forest of Valor biome, one for the Sunlit Plateau biome, and one for the Frosted Heights biome.

are now available to unlock. These are essentially extensions to the existing biomes. There are four islands you can access in this update including one for the Plaza biome, one for the Forest of Valor biome, one for the Sunlit Plateau biome, and one for the Frosted Heights biome. Most items now have 16-point rotation which means you have greater control over how you decorate. This feature will be expanded upon in the future to include additional items like fences and paths.

which means you have greater control over how you decorate. This feature will be expanded upon in the future to include additional items like fences and paths. Some water-themed furniture items have been updated to include slots where you can place certain types of furniture.

You have way more room to decorate now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Changes and bug fixes

Pumbaa will no longer request pork-based recipes as one of his favorite items of the day.

The bridge connecting The Storybook Vale biomes Mount Olympus and The Beanstalk Marshes can now be crossed.

Fixed some items appearing displayed at the wrong angle in Scrooge McDuck’s shop and player houses.

All posters should now spawn correctly during the Archery and Archrivals quest with Merida and Flynn.

Fixed an issue where paths with borders were incorrectly displaying a blunt edge.

Touch of Magic items now have a special icon to note if they have items within them.

Fixed many clipping issues with clothing items.

Mulan will no longer stand too close to you when taking photos.

Fixed an issue with the Snippet Wings clothing item not appearing as usable wings in the Gliders category.

NPCs should no longer occasionally turn away from you when you’re talking to them.

Fixed the DreamSnaps menu not loading for certain players.

An incorrect pop-up displaying for the secret Rafiki Drawing quest has been fixed.

All Inkies that are removed should now count for The Storybook Vale duties.

All of the new additions and improvements in the update are listed here, but we’ve only included the most important bug fixes since there are lots of them. If you want to see all the fixes included, consider reviewing the complete Sew Delightful update patch notes shared by Gameloft. And if you’re still experiencing an issue that’s not set to be fixed in this update, consider reporting the problem you’re facing through the Disney Dreamlight Valley Trello bug tracker.

