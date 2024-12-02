Disney Dreamlight Valley Sew Delightful update countdown: Exact start time and date

The next free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is nearly here. Although the Sew Delightful update is the very last free update for 2024, it still promises a lot of new content to explore.

There’s a new character to meet, a fresh Star Path to tackle, and plenty more waiting to be uncovered. You don’t want to miss out on anything this one includes, so you need to know the exact time and date the Sew Delightful update will be released for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Another Star Path event is imminent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sew Delightful update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be released at 8am CT on Dec. 4. Gameloft never shares the official launch time ahead of updates or expansions, but this is the precise time every update and expansion has been released so far which means this one almost certainly will be too.

If you’re not sure what time this translates to in your time zone, you can see exactly how far away the update is here. You can keep track of how much longer you need to wait and when the update is officially live by checking our timer. We’ve also listed the launch time across several major time zones if you want to know the exact release time for your area.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Sew Delightful update countdown

PT: 6am on Dec. 4

6am on Dec. 4 CT: 8am on Dec. 4

8am on Dec. 4 ET: 9am on Dec. 4

9am on Dec. 4 AST: 9am on Dec. 4

9am on Dec. 4 BST: 2pm on Dec. 4

2pm on Dec. 4 CEST: 3pm on Dec. 4

3pm on Dec. 4 JST: 10pm on Dec. 4

10pm on Dec. 4 AEST: 11pm on Dec. 4

The Sew Delightful update isn’t a massive one, but it still has a new character to meet, a winter Star Path event to complete, a fresh gameplay feature called Floating Islands, and much more to uncover.

About a year after the arrival of Jack Skellington and his Matryoshka Dolls, his ragdoll friend and love interest Sally is finally making her way to the valley. She’s the only new character in this update and unfortunately isn’t bringing a new The Nightmare Before Christmas Realm with her.

Sally is lost in the valley, so you’ll have to team up with Jack Skellington to decode some cryptic messages and reunite with her. Once you get her back in the valley, you can tackle all kinds of fresh friendship quests including helping her set up a date with Jack Skellington and assisting her as she tries to solve her latest premonition.

The dress you can get from befriending Sally is super unique. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like all villagers, Sally also has a unique collection of friendship rewards you can earn as you get to know her. This includes special assets like a patchwork dress and a The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed bed.

Another Star Path event complete with lots of duties to tackle and exclusive rewards to claim is also starting with the launch of this update. This Star Path is called Frost & Fairies and has plenty of magical items to collect like an icy crafting station and a winter wonderland gazebo.

The other major feature included in this update is Floating Islands. This is a new gameplay mechanic that allows you to purchase and unlock massive new islands. These act as blank canvases for you to decorate solely for fun or to more easily design spaces for DreamSnaps challenges.

Floating Islands are essentially massive extensions of the existing biomes to allow you more space to get creative. The Sew Delightful update has four Floating Islands you can unlock including one for the Plaza, one for the Forest of Valor, one for the Sunlit Plateau, and one for the Frosted Heights. Additional Floating Islands will be added in future updates.

More space to decorate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This update also has lots of smaller changes and additions to enhance the general gameplay experience. One such feature is greater control over placing objects with 16 points of rotation instead of the original four. Another fresh addition is a Top DreamSnaps of the Week feature that allows you to see some of the entries that received the most votes and scored the best.

While you wait for the Sew Delightful update to launch, there are plenty of tasks worth completing. You might consider learning the best order to unlock The Storybook Vale biomes, finding and catching all Snippets, or working on getting some wings so you can fly.

