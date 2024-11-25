As you get to know Merida in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to complete quite a few of her friendship quests. Her level four friendship quest, Archery and Archrivals, can be tricky to navigate.

In this quest, you have to help Merida and Flynn get along and repair their friendship. This involves some decently tough tasks along the way, so here’s how to complete Archery and Archrivals in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Archery and Archrivals guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Flynn and Merida just don’t get along, and it’s up to you to try to fix this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Archery and Archrivals quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to help repair the friendship between Merida and Flynn. This task isn’t easy and involves a lot of trial and error, so here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to do for it.

Talk to Merida and Flynn.

Remove all five wanted posters.

Bring the posters to Merida.

Gather ingredients.

Cook Persimmon Sour Fondue.

Go inside Merida’s cottage.

Place the archery contest signs.

Gather materials for the archery targets.

Meet Merida inside the Fairy Tale trial.

Complete the archery competition.

Talk to Merida and Flynn in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start this quest, you need to chat with Merida and Flynn to learn about the situation. You can find where they are by finding their locations on the map. Once you chat with them, you’ll learn Flynn tried to give Merida some advice while practicing her archery, and it didn’t go over too well.

In retaliation, Merida put up some wanted posters around Flynn’s home. He’s super upset about this because the posters don’t get his nose right, so your next goal is to get rid of them.

Remove the wanted posters near Flynn’s house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Locate Flynn’s house wherever you have it placed in the valley and head over to it to get to work removing all five wanted posters. The five wanted posters can spawn anywhere near his house, so their locations are random and look different for each player.

Finding these signs can be a bit tricky and buggy. You’re looking for sparkling brown wooden signs with a wanted poster of Flynn on them. They can be a bit easier to find in Furniture mode, so consider using it to pinpoint their locations if you’re having trouble.

All five posters were quite close to his house for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Bring Flynn’s wanted posters to Merida in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all five in your inventory, bring Flynn’s wanted posters to Merida. Chat with her about them before moving on to try and fix her friendship with Flynn. You think it might be good for them to talk over a tasty meal, so it’s time to get cooking.

Gather ingredients for Merida and Flynn in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need to gather two Persimmon and two Sour Berries before cooking for Merida and Flynn.

Persimmon grows on small light green trees in The Bind biome. There are four available to harvest from each tree.

grows on small light green trees in biome. There are four available to harvest from each tree. Sour Berries grow on small orange trees in The Bind Biome. You can harvest three from each tree.

Cook Persimmon Sour Fondue for Merida and Flynn in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that you have the right ingredients gathered, head to any cooking station to make two Persimmon Sour Fondues. Cooking one of these dishes requires one Persimmon and one Sour Berry.

It’s a fairly simple dish to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go inside Merida’s cottage for the meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bring the freshly cooked meals to Merida’s cottage to let Flynn and Merida hash it out over the meal. Listen as they argue then talk to Merida since things have now gotten even worse rather than getting better. Merida now wants to resolve things through an archery contest, so you need to help them prepare for it.

Place the archery contest signs around The Bind in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Open Furniture mode to place the five archery contest signs anywhere around The Bind biome. Make sure you only place them in this area and no other ones to make progress in this quest.

Gather materials for the archery targets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The competition requires some archery targets that can be hit and it’s up to you to craft them. Before you can do so, you need to gather all of the required materials.

Material Amount How to get Petrified Wood 20 Mine rock nodes around The Wild Woods, Teapot Falls, The Fallen Fortress, The Beanstalk Marshes, The Bind, and The Library of Lore. Blue Tale Cone Flowers Four Grows in the wild around The Bind. Yellow Tale Cone Flowers Six Found growing in the wild around The Bind biome. Wheat 16 Can be planted, watered, and harvested from Wheat Seeds. You can buy these seeds for one Star Coin from The Bind, Peaceful Meadow, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Overlook, and The Ruins.

The Blue Tale Cone Flowers and the Yellow Tale Cone Flowers generally take a bit to spawn, so make sure you clear away all Tale Cone Flowers you come across to make room for them. You might be waiting a bit for them to appear, so consider working on other tasks while you wait, like feeding Baby Dragons or cooking all The Storybook Vale recipes.

Once you have all the required items, head to any crafting station to make the archery targets. The archery competition can now begin to hopefully settle the disagreements between Merida and Flynn.

Meet Merida inside the Fairy Tale trial in The Wild Woods in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Give the archery targets to Merida, chat with her, and then head to the Fairy Tale trial in The Wild Woods where you previously completed the A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest. Merida, Flynn, and some other villagers are waiting for you inside.

Complete the archery competition in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s time for the big competition to begin, so your next goal is to help the archery competition unfold. This part involves a lot of small tasks and running back and forth between different characters, so here’s a breakdown of everything you need to do throughout it.

Talk to Merida.

Talk to Flynn.

Take a picture of Flynn by the target.

Talk to Flynn.

Talk to Merida.

Investigate the archery target to pick up a magnet.

Talk to Flynn.

Talk to Merida.

Grab Merida’s Trick Shot Arrow from the archery target.

Talk to Flynn.

Listen to Flynn and Merida chat.

Once you have done this, talk with Merida one last time to officially finish the Archery and Archrivals quest.

The competition has finally allowed this duo to settle their disagreements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archery and Archrivals bugs and fixes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Many players have reported running into bugs and issues during the remove wanted posters near Flynn’s house step in this quest. If you’re stuck on this part, here are some fixes to try.

Reload Disney Dreamlight Valley . This is always the best fix to try first since a fresh boot can fix most problems. Restarting the game might trigger the posters to spawn.

. This is always the best fix to try first since a fresh boot can fix most problems. Restarting the game might trigger the posters to spawn. Move Flynn’s house and then check again . Try entering Furniture mode to move Flynn’s house to a new location. This might help the wanted posters spawn around the new spot.

. Try entering Furniture mode to move Flynn’s house to a new location. This might help the wanted posters spawn around the new spot. Travel to the regular valley, then back to The Storybook Vale . Traveling elsewhere and then back again may help reactivate the quest and allow the posters to appear.

. Traveling elsewhere and then back again may help reactivate the quest and allow the posters to appear. Report the bug to Gameloft using the Trello bug tracker. If nothing else works, you’re likely dealing with an issue only Gameloft can fix. Use the Trello board to report the issue and keep track of it if it’s added.

With this quest out of the way, you can move on to tackling other tasks around the Vale. Next, you might work on unlocking Hades, finding and feeding Owls, or catching Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs.

