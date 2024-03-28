Category:
How to complete Bunnies on the Run quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hop to it.
Kacee Fay
Published: Mar 28, 2024 11:43 am
The player chasing a bunny in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s annual Eggstravaganza event has a lot of different quests and rewards you can tackle. One such quest is Bunnies on the Run in which Wall-E enlists your help.

This quest changes the usual structure of how critters function, which means it can be confusing to navigate. If you’re unsure how to go about this task but want to finish it so you can claim those Eggstravaganza rewards, here’s how to complete the Bunnies on the Run quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Bunnies on the Run quest guide

The player chasing a Rabbit in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Get ready to run. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Bunnies on the Run quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to find and catch five Rabbits hopping around the Plaza so you can give them to Wall-E. All five Rabbits are bright white in color, very quick, and super easy to miss if you have a lot of furnishings placed around the area.

To catch the Rabbits for this quest, all you need to do is dart around the biome and chase after them. When you get close to one, press the button that appears above it to store it in your inventory. Repeat this same process five times so you can then gift them all to Wall-E. Although you usually have to approach critters in special ways and feed them their favorite foods to interact with them, you don’t need to follow the usual process for this quest.

This task can be confusing since Rabbits are exclusively tied to the Peaceful Meadow biome outside of it, which might have you confused about where to search for them. For this quest, all five Rabbits are located in the Plaza. There are also many Squirrels running about the Plaza since that’s their home biome, and they can easily be mistaken for the Bunnies you’re seeking.

If you’re struggling to catch the Rabbits, consider gliding around to make it easier. I had no problem catching them after I ate some food to boost my energy bar so I could match their speed. You also might need to check behind buildings and furniture if you can’t find them since they’re quite small.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Bunnies on the Run quest rewards

The player giving Wall-E the Rabbits he wants in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
What does Wall-E need this many Rabbits for? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all five Bunnies collected, give them to Wall-E to receive some special Eggstravaganza event rewards, including:

  • 1,000 friendship with Wall-E
  • 20 Wild Spring Eggs
  • 20 Egg-cellent Fruits
  • Five Spring V-EGG-etables
