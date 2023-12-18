Category:
Disney

How to catch a Festive Anglerfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's wearing a mistletoe for the season.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Dec 18, 2023 04:40 pm
The player taking a selfie with a Festive Anglerfish floating above their hand.

There are many special tasks and rewards you can obtain by celebrating the winter season in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A collection of Festive Fish are swimming around the valley for a limited time, with the Festive Anglerfish being one of the most elusive.

The Festive Anglerfish is the trickiest and toughest fish to catch around the valley since even the regular version of this creature is very rare, so here’s what you need to do to catch it.

How to get a Festive Anglerfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch a Festive Anglerfish, you need to go fishing in the Forgotten Lands biome between 6pm and 5am local time. Although you catch a regular version of the Anglerfish in a gold-colored bubble spot, the Festive Anglerfish can only be caught from a special red and green bubble spot from Dec. 18 to 31.

Disney Dreamlight Valley syncs to your local time zone, so you have to wait until it is the appropriate time to find this fish within your respective time zone. Although you can technically time travel to get it sooner, this is a game-breaking and dangerous feature you should always avoid unless you are willing to risk your entire game.

A green and red bubble spot.
All of the Festive Fish are contained in holiday-colored bubble spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you have to do to catch this special holiday fish once it’s the right time is break out your trusty Royal Fishing Rod and keep fishing around the Forgotten Lands biome until the red and green pool appears. It also might spawn there right away during the designated time frame, which means you might be able to instantly catch it. But this process will vary for every player.

You can only catch one Festive Anglerfish, which means you cannot obtain another one if you have already caught it from a past holiday event. The special holiday bubble spots also won’t appear for you if you have caught this Festive Fish in the past. This sadly remains true even if you accidentally cooked your Festive Anglerfish, as I did.

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.