How to catch a Festive Anglerfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many special tasks and rewards you can obtain by celebrating the winter season in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A collection of Festive Fish are swimming around the valley for a limited time, with the Festive Anglerfish being one of the most elusive.

The Festive Anglerfish is the trickiest and toughest fish to catch around the valley since even the regular version of this creature is very rare, so here’s what you need to do to catch it.

How to get a Festive Anglerfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch a Festive Anglerfish, you need to go fishing in the Forgotten Lands biome between 6pm and 5am local time. Although you catch a regular version of the Anglerfish in a gold-colored bubble spot, the Festive Anglerfish can only be caught from a special red and green bubble spot from Dec. 18 to 31.

Disney Dreamlight Valley syncs to your local time zone, so you have to wait until it is the appropriate time to find this fish within your respective time zone. Although you can technically time travel to get it sooner, this is a game-breaking and dangerous feature you should always avoid unless you are willing to risk your entire game.

All of the Festive Fish are contained in holiday-colored bubble spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you have to do to catch this special holiday fish once it’s the right time is break out your trusty Royal Fishing Rod and keep fishing around the Forgotten Lands biome until the red and green pool appears. It also might spawn there right away during the designated time frame, which means you might be able to instantly catch it. But this process will vary for every player.

You can only catch one Festive Anglerfish, which means you cannot obtain another one if you have already caught it from a past holiday event. The special holiday bubble spots also won’t appear for you if you have caught this Festive Fish in the past. This sadly remains true even if you accidentally cooked your Festive Anglerfish, as I did.

Catching each of the special Festive Fish from around the valley is important for tackling the Even Fish are Festive! holiday task, but the Festive Anglerfish and the rest of this group don’t have any additional uses beyond this. There are also other holiday festivities you can enjoy while searching for this fish, like working on the Royal Winter Star Path or gathering Festive Wrapping Paper to craft some special gifts for your villagers.