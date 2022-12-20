How to complete the Cookie Taste Test festive task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To celebrate the holiday season, Disney has added several new in-game seasonal recipes that players can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One mission that many players have embarked on is the Cookie Taste Test, wherein players must bake and eat a Chocolate Chip Cookie, Biscuit, My Hero Cookie, and Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie.

Players only have to bake three from the four listed above and eat the selected three in order to complete the seasonal challenge. Players should be aware that they must bake three unique cookies, as baking three of the same kind does not bring you any closer to completing the main objective.

If you are hoping to ace the Cookie Taste Test festive task in Disney Dreamlight Valley, look no further.

How to bake seasonal cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies are undoubtedly the easiest of the four cookie types to bake in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s holiday mission. Players only need to mix wheat with Sugarcane, Cocoa Beans, and Butter.

Biscuits

To make Biscuits, bakers will need to obtain the following:

1 Wheat

1 Sugarcane

1 Butter

Players can find Wheat from the 3 Star Coins located in Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow, or craft it yourself by purchasing and growing your own wheat. Sugarcane is found also in Goofy’s Stall, but instead the Dazzle Beach location. Sugarcane will only set back players 29 Star Coins if they do not want to grow the materials themselves. Butter can be purchased from Chez Remy’s Pantry for 190 Star Coins.

My Hero Cookie

Players will need to find Cocoa Beans and Vanilla to bake My Hero Cookies. Both materials can be found in the Sunlit Plateau Biome during harvesting. Cocoa Beans can also be found in the Glade of Trust Biomes in the surrounding trees.

After acquiring these three materials, players must only mix them with wheat and they will soon have the My Hero Cookie.

Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie

Baking Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie only requires the player to find wheat and ginger. Ginger is only found in the Forgotten Land Biome, which players have to unlock by obtaining 15,000 Dreamlight. Due to the hard lock around this ingredient, players who do not already have access to this area should look to the other three cookies to complete the festive challenge.