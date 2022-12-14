How to complete Even Fish Are Festive in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Missions in Uncharted Space updated for Disney Dreamlight Valley has brought with it loads of brand-new content for players to enjoy. After meeting all of the new Disney characters and cooking the updated recipes, you may have noticed a particular task that’ll only be around for the holiday season.

If you’re interested in completing the “Even Fish Are Festive” task but are unsure about what the mission entails, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know to complete Even Fish Are Festive in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Even the Fish are Festive

Even Fish Are Festive is one of five duties you’re tasked to complete during the holiday season in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

As you may have guessed, the duty requires you to catch festive fish, but even if you tried to catch them you’d be unable to. This is because the festive fish you need will only be catchable from Dec. 18 onwards.

Once Dec. 18 arrives, you’ll be able to find five different festive fish across the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Here are each of the fish along with the zone you’ll find them in:

Festive Anglerfish: Forgotten Lands

Festive Bass: Peaceful Meadow

Festive Fugu: Dazzle Beach

Festive Salmon: Sunlit Plateau

Festive Squid: Glade of Trust

When looking to catch these five festive fish, you’ll want to look for red and green fishing circles and cast your line like you usually would for any other fish.

Once you’ve gathered all five of the upcoming festive fish, you’ll have completed Even Fish Are Festive in Disney Dreamlight Valley.