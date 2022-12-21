How to complete the Do You Wanna Build a Snowman Festive Task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In honor of the winter season, Disney Dreamlight Valley has quite a few holiday-themed tasks that players can complete to earn exclusive rewards. One such special festive task is the Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? objective.

There are quite a few different holiday tasks players can work to complete such as the Ho! Ho! Ho! task, the Cookie Taste Test task, and the Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? task. While all of the festive tasks are fairly simple once players know what to do, figuring out what actually needs to be done to complete them is the hard part.

Image via Gameloft

The only information players have to go on with every special holiday task is simply the name itself. All of the names provide hints as to what players need to do, but none of them come with instructions or help for players stumped on what they need to do.

How to complete the Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete this festive task, players will need to do as Anna requests she and Elsa do in Frozen and get to work building a snowman. Luckily, this task is much simpler in Disney Dreamlight Valley than it is in real life: all players need to do is head to any crafting station and assemble the resources to craft one of the four available snowmen.

The only difficult part of this task is obtaining the resources to craft some, as they are a bit pricey, particularly how many Snowballs players will need to craft one. Once the materials have been gathered players will complete this task with ease.

Players can craft any of the following snowmen to complete this task.

Haughty Snowman: To craft this snowman, players will need 10 Snowballs, two Fabrics, one Crystal, and two Rubies.

To craft this snowman, players will need 10 Snowballs, two Fabrics, one Crystal, and two Rubies. Snow Kid: To craft this variant of the snowman, players will need eight Snowballs, two Fabrics, one Carrot, and three Pebbles.

To craft this variant of the snowman, players will need eight Snowballs, two Fabrics, one Carrot, and three Pebbles. Snow Lady: The Snow Lady can be crafted with 10 Snowballs, two Fabrics, one Carrot, and three Pebbles.

The Snow Lady can be crafted with 10 Snowballs, two Fabrics, one Carrot, and three Pebbles. Classic Snowman: The last snowman type can be crafted with 10 Snowballs, two Fabrics, one Carrot, and three Pebbles.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once players have crafted any of the four snowmen, they’ll then need to place it somewhere in Dreamlight Valley for the task to be completed. They’ll then be rewarded with a special festive item, which is the Festive Candy Ears with Bow accessory that will be permanently added to players’ wardrobes.