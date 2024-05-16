Most Dreamlight Duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley involve basic tasks you can easily finish for Dreamlight, but there are also occasionally secret special duties that grant exclusive rewards. The Button-Maker task is one such quest and is part of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event.

All normal Dreamlight Duties tell you exactly what needs to be done, but Button-Maker is a special duty that lends you no hints beyond the name of the task. This means you might need help figuring out how to complete Button-Maker in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Button-Maker Disney Dreamlight Valley duty

You get an exclusive reward rather than Dreamlight for finishing this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Button-Maker in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to craft a total of 20 Purple Buttons. This special Dreamlight Duty is part of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event and can only be completed by participating in the rest of the festival so you can get the items you need to make Purple Buttons.

Before you can craft the Purple Buttons you need for this task, you need to find and pick up at least one Red Button or Blue Button. The crafting recipe for Purple Buttons is locked until you obtain one of these two essential components.

With at least one of the two Buttons gathered, you can see the full recipe for crafting Purple Buttons, which is one Blue Button, two Red Buttons, and 100 Dreamlight. This makes the Button-Maker duty a bit tough to work on since you need to gather lots of resources to tackle it.

In total, you need 20 Blue Buttons, 40 Red Buttons, and 2,000 Dreamlight to fully complete the Button-Maker goal. Because of this, it’s generally easier to work on other parts of the event first and slowly chip away at this task in the background over time since you need Purple Buttons for various other tasks anyway.

You have to do lots of crafting for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Button-Maker reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Successfully finishing Button-Maker in Disney Dreamlight Valley gets you the Retro Magic Kingdom Map item. This furniture item is a wall hanging that can be displayed around any of your houses.

If you want more Disney Parks items to go with your new reward, you can grab lots of them by working on the A Day At Disney Star Path. The Premium Shop also usually has a couple of items for sale that match this theme.

