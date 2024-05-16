A Red Button in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to get Red Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Someone's been littering around the valley.
Dreamlight Parks Fest has taken over the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want to participate in this event, you have to collect an array of colored Buttons in different ways, including the Red Button.

All parts of the festival involve using Buttons to obtain new items, complete tasks, and otherwise progress. Because of this, you need to know how to get Red Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Red Buttons for Dreamlight Parks Fest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Red Button on the ground marked in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
They’re on the ground everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Red Buttons can be foraged from all around the valley. Although the official event notes for the Dreamlight Parks Fest event say they can only be found near villagers’ houses, they can actually be found just about anywhere lying on the ground, although they do seem to be slightly more common near buildings.

The event details also say you can find them inside villagers’ homes, but I haven’t found a single Red Button this way, despite checking most homes around the valley. Because of this, the overall best way to get Red Buttons is to check the ground near all the buildings you have around your village. All Red Buttons sparkle when you get close to them, which makes them a bit easier to spot.

To ensure you collect all of the Red Buttons hidden around your valley, make sure you check behind all buildings and furniture you have placed in each biome. Many of the Red Buttons in my valley were hidden in small corners behind large structures, which made them tricky to find.

How to use Red Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Red Buttons can be used to get Purple Buttons and some of the popcorn buckets featured in the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. To use Red Buttons to craft Purple Buttons, you also need to gather lots of Blue Buttons.

All Buttons are essential for progressing through the Dreamlight Parks Fest event if you want to claim all of the special rewards it offers, so make sure you grab all the Red Buttons you come across and constantly be on the lookout for them while you make your way around the valley. While hunting for these Buttons, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll run into lots of Yellow Flower Buttons too, so be sure to pick them up as well since you need all the Buttons you can get.

