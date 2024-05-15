The player standing with Dreamlight Parks Fest items in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest event guide

Celebrate the Disney Parks to earn excusive rewards.
May 15, 2024

A full Disney Parks celebration has taken over Disney Dreamlight Valley with the special Dreamlight Parks Fest event. This event is a complete surprise, which means there’s a good chance you have no idea how to navigate it.

There are many special rewards you can earn from this festival, including many Disney Parks items. You certainly don’t want to miss out on all of these exclusive assets, so here’s a complete guide to the entire Dreamlight Parks Fest event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest guide

The Blue Button in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Be on the lookout for Buttons because you need lots of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dreamlight Parks Fest event has many different components, including daily quests, craftable items, exclusive recipes, and much more. There’s pretty much always something to do for the event, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

How to start Dreamlight Parks Fest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can start the Dreamlight Parks Fest event by talking to Scrooge McDuck for the Dreamlight Parks Fest quest. Once you finish talking with him, the entire event becomes available for you to work on.

Unlike all other characters who have strict sleep schedules, Scrooge McDuck is always hanging around his shop. This means you can visit him there at any point to begin the event.

THe Dreamlight Parks Fest event quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Start by talking with Scrooge McDuck at his shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Dreamlight Parks Fest quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dreamlight Parks Fest includes both daily and weekly quests you can complete to earn special event rewards and other important items you need.

  • Dreamlight Parks Fest – The quest that you can complete to begin the Dreamlight Parks Fest event.
    • Rewards: Mermaid Cupcake recipe, Minnie Cupcake recipe, Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake recipe, Spaceship Earth Cupcake recipe, and Stitch Cupcake recipe.
  • Dreamlight Parks Fest: Decorate! – A weekly quest that asks you to gather the materials to craft five Disney Parks Balloons and five Colorful Park Benches.
    • Rewards: 50 Green Buttons.
  • Dreamlight Parks Fest: Mickey – A daily quest that asks you to cook five Minnie Cupcakes and deliver them to five different villagers.
    • Rewards: Four Green Buttons.
  • Dreamlight Parks Fest: Moana – A daily quest that tasks you with cooking and delivering five Princess Aurora Cupcakes to residents of the valley.
    • Rewards: Four Green Buttons.
  • Dreamlight Parks Fest: Scrooge McDuck – A daily quest that requires you to cook five Stitch Cupcakes and gift them to five villagers.
    • Rewards: Four Green Buttons.
  • Dreamlight Parks Fest: Ursula – A daily quest that asks you to cook up five Mermaid Cupcakes and give them to residents of the valley.
    • Rewards: Four Green Buttons.
  • Dreamlight Parks Fest: Wall-E – A daily quest that tasks you with cooking Spaceship Earth Cupcakes you then have to give away.
    • Rewards: Four Green Buttons.
The special Dreamlight Parks Festival cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
All of the cupcakes look delicious. Image via Gameloft

All Dreamlight Parks Fest duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Dreamlight Parks Fest event has three special duties you can complete to unlock three different Magic Kingdom Map items.

DutyTask
Button-MakerCraft 20 Purple Buttons.
Popcorn EnthusiastCraft and place five popcorn buckets outside.
Sweet SamaritanCook 50 special cupcakes (the recipes you learned in the Dreamlight Parks Fest quest) and give them to villagers.

All Dreamlight Parks Fest furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are five unique popcorn buckets you can craft as part of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event.

  • Cinderella Popcorn Bucket
    • 40 Green Buttons
    • Five Purple Buttons
    • 15 Blue Buttons
    • 10 Red Buttons
  • Figment Popcorn Bucket
    • 40 Green Buttons
    • 20 Yellow Flower Buttons
    • Five Purple Buttons
    • 10 Red Buttons
  • Metallic Mickey Popcorn Bucket
    • 40 Green Buttons
    • 15 Blue Buttons
    • Five Purple Buttons
    • 20 Yellow Flower Buttons
All five popcorn buckets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The popcorn buckets are great decoration items. Image via Gameloft
  • Pooh’s Popcorn Bucket
    • 40 Green Buttons
    • 20 Yellow Flower Buttons
    • 10 Red Buttons
    • 15 Blue Buttons
  • Stitch Popcorn Bucket
    • 40 Green Buttons
    • 15 Blue Buttons
    • 20 Yellow Flower Buttons
    • Five Purple Button

All Dreamlight Parks Fest recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This event includes five special cupcake recipes themed after various Disney characters and movies. You need to bake lots of them for Dreamlight Parks Fest quests and duties, so knowing how to cook all five is essential for the event.

  • Mermaid Cupcake
    • Milk
    • Wheat
    • Butter
    • Sugarcane
    • Scallop
  • Minnie Cupcake
    • Milk
    • Wheat
    • Butter
    • Sugarcane
    • Apple
  • Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake
    • Milk
    • Wheat
    • Butter
    • Sugarcane
    • Raspberry
The Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s a very royal dessert. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Spaceship Earth Cupcake
    • Milk
    • Wheat
    • Butter
    • Sugarcane
    • Coconut
  • Stitch Cupcake
    • Milk
    • Wheat
    • Butter
    • Sugarcane
    • Blueberry

How to get Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest

Buttons are a special resource included as part of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event and you need lots of them to work through it. Here’s how you can obtain each type of Button.

  • Red Buttons: Found near or inside villagers’ houses.
  • Blue Buttons: Can be obtained by fishing white ripple spots around the Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach biomes.
  • Green Buttons: Earned as a reward for completing daily and weekly quests in the event.
  • Yellow Flower Buttons: Picked up as flowers found growing in the Peaceful Meadow and Plaza biomes.
  • Purple Buttons: Can be crafted using other Buttons.
The Yellow Button Flower in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
This is no ordinary flower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How long is Dreamlight Parks Fest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Dreamlight Parks Fest event is available from May 15 to June 5. After the event ends, it’s likely we won’t see it again until 2025, although it’s not officially confirmed to be an annual event so far. All other events featured in Disney Dreamlight Valley occur on an annual basis, though, so there’s a decent chance this one will too.

Working on the various tasks included in this event helps you quickly navigate through many of the A Day At Disney Star Path duties too, so make sure you’re claiming Mickey Mouse Tokens as you earn them. It’s also a good idea to check the Premium Shop if you want more special Disney Parks assets to go with the Dreamlight Parks Fest ones.

related content
Read Article How to get the Ancient Processor Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player taking a picture with Sulley in The Courtyard area in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to get the Ancient Processor Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 15, 2024
Read Article How to make Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley
player standing in chez remy in disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 15, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley May 13 update patch notes
oswald free of the ancient ruins in disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley May 13 update patch notes
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 14, 2024
