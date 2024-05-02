How to make all five Cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Leave it to Disney Dreamlight Valley to make a puzzle out of something as simple as cooking.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will inevitably make a cook out of you. Since Chez Remy‘s arrival in the Valley, your cookbook has only grown larger and larger. But cooking using a recipe is easy; just autofill, toss coal, and voilà. The issue comes when you don’t own the recipe but still need to cook the dish. If you want to complete the Sweet Samaritan challenge, you have to bake something sweet and give it away.

How to complete the Sweet Samaritan challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Sweet Samaritan Challenge in DDV tasks you with baking and gifting 50 cupcakes to villagers. Just gather the ingredients, craft those cupcakes, and spread the sweetness to your virtual neighbors.

As a reward for completing it, you get the Magic Kingdom Map, an exclusive wall decoration item you can place indoors. If you’re curious about all the Star Path duties, here’s a full list with the A Day At Disney quests.

All Cupcake Recipe Names in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s every cupcake you can bake in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Stitch Cupcake Spaceship Earth Cupcake Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake Minnie Cupcake Mermaid Cupcake

Though there are five recipes, you can technically use whichever one is most convenient for you. I went with Minnie’s Cupcake and Princess Aurora’s Raspberry Cupcake because their ingredients were easier to source.

Below, you can find a list of the ingredients required to bake each cupcake. Keep in mind you need a piece of coal to cook each, which amounts to 50 coal to complete the challenge.

How to Make Stitch Cupcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cupcake 626. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you’ll need to whip up a batch of Stitch Cupcakes:

Milk : You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

: You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry. Wheat : Purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

: Purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Butter : You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

: You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry. Sugar Cane: You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach

You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach Blueberry: You can forage them naturally from the Forest of Valor.

Gather these ingredients, toss them into the mix, and you’ve got yourself some scrumptious Stitch Cupcakes.

How to Make Spaceship Earth Cupcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Blastoff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you’ll need to make the Spaceship Earth Cupcake:

Milk: You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry. Wheat : Purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

: Purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Butter : You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

: You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry. Sugar Cane: You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. Coconut: You can forage them in Dazzle Beach.

Combine these ingredients, bake them in the nearest cooking station, and get ready to blast off.

How to Make Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A cupcake fit for a princess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you’ll need to make the Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake:

Milk : You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

: You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry. Wheat : Purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

: Purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Butter : You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

: You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry. Sugar Cane: You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. Raspberries: You can purchase them from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow or forage them in the Plaza.

Mix up these ingredients fit for a princess and bake them in the nearest cooking station.

How to Make Minnie Cupcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Let’s just say Mickey made it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gather these ingredients for a delightful Disney-inspired treat:

Milk : You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

: You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry. Wheat : Purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

: Purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Butter : You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

: You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry. Sugar Cane: You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. Apple: You can purchase them from the Peaceful Meadow Stall or forage them in the Forgotten Lands and Plaza.

Combine these classic ingredients with a sprinkle of magic, bake with love, and watch as these adorable cupcakes steal the show.

How to Make Mermaid Cupcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

H2O is not required. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you’ll need to make the Mermaid Cupcake:

Milk : You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

: You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry. Wheat : Purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

: Purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Butter : You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

: You can get it from Chez Remy’s Pantry. Sugar Cane : You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

: You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. Scallop: You can forage them in Dazzle Beach.

Combine these ingredients and bake them in the nearest cooking station.

