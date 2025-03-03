As you help Aladdin and Jasmine settle into the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, they’ll ask for your help completing many different unique tasks. One such quest comes from Aladdin as he asks you to solve a pillar puzzle on Ariel’s Island.

You don’t often come across puzzles while exploring the valley, and when you do, each one tends to be fairly unique. This means solving this one can be pretty tricky, so if you’re stuck on this step, here’s how to solve the pillar puzzle on Ariel’s Island in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How does the pillar on Ariel’s island work in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Jasmine has some helpful insight for solving this tough puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To tackle the pillar puzzle on Ariel’s island, you first need to know how it works and what your goal is to solve it. The pillar is made of three squares you recover during the All That Glitters quest. You can rotate each square from a different side of the pillar.

The left side of the pillar rotates the bottom square.

side of the pillar rotates the square. The middle of the pillar rotates the middle square.

of the pillar rotates the square. The right side of the pillar rotates the top square.

All three squares have four symbols on them. Jasmine is the only character who understands this puzzle, and she tells you that your goal in solving it is to align three specific symbols to tell a story across the entire pillar from bottom to top. You can find the clue for the story you need to tell by interacting with the rock you placed the Golden Sun Piece key into on Ariel’s island.

Solve the pillar on Ariel’s island for Aladdin’s quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To solve the pillar on Ariel’s island, you need to tell the story of a seed being watered and growing into a flower. This means you need to find the seed symbol, the water symbol, and the flower symbol on the three blocks that make up the pillar.

Rotate the bottom of the pillar until the displayed symbol is a seed .

. Rotate the middle of the pillar until the displayed symbol is a drop of water .

. Rotate the top of the pillar until the displayed symbol is a flower.

When you have switched all of the blocks to the correct symbol, the end result will look like this.

It’s a decently tricky puzzle to solve. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once all of the blocks display the correct symbols, the pillar puzzle will be complete. You’ll know it’s done when the quest text changes and a sparkling reward drops from the pillar. This prize is a Treasure-ful Tea Set, and although you have to give it to Aladdin at first to progress the quest, he eventually gives it back to you as a reward for your help.

With this tricky task out of the way, you can move on to tackling other endeavors around the valley. Next, you might try to complete the Lucky You! duty, cook all The Storybook Vale recipes, complete a Boutique Challenge, or review the 2025 roadmap for DDV to see what you can expect next.

