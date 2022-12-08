In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players get to perform various activities and build friendships with popular Disney characters. Cooking is one of these activities, and players need to prepare various meals to complete quests in the game. Some of these recipes are easy to prepare and only require a few ingredients to prepare. Coconut Boba Tea is one of the recipes in the game, and it’s classified as a three-star dessert.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has around 59 desserts, and the Boba Tea recipe has a few variants like Raspberry Boba Tea, Mint Boba Tea, Gooseberry Boba Tea, and Coconut Boba Tea. Players need to know exactly which ingredients to get to prepare these recipes.

Here’s how to make Coconut Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Coconut Boba Tea recipe

Screengrab by Gameloft

Coconut Boba Tea is a three-star recipe, meaning it only requires three different ingredients to prepare. Players need one piece of Coconut, one piece of Sugarcane, and one carton of Milk. Two of these ingredients can be found in the Dazzle Beach biome. Players must unlock the Dazzle Beach biome with 1,000 Dreamlight.

Here’s how players can get all three ingredients for the Coconut Boba Tea recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Milk: This is one of the six unique ingredients players can purchase from Chez Remy’s pantry. You can purchase Milk by spending 230 Star Coins.

Sugarcane: Sugarcane seeds can be purchased for five Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach. Players can also purchase this ingredient directly for 29 Star Coins.

Coconut: Coconut grows at the Dazzle Beach biome, and you can harvest it from Coconut trees.

Coconut grows in 33 minutes, and each harvest gives three pieces of this ingredient. Consuming Coconuts also replenishes 500 Energy, which makes it a brilliant ingredient to stock up on. Similarly, Sugarcane grows in seven minutes, and players can pick up three pieces of this ingredient with each harvest.

After collecting all three ingredients, head over to a cooking station. Chez Remy’s restaurant has a cooking station that can be used by players. In case you want to prepare meals at home, purchase a cooking appliance from Scrooge McDuck’s shop.

Add the ingredients to the stove and use one piece of Coal Ore to prepare the Coconut Boba Tea recipe. This dessert can be consumed by players to replenish 1,653 energy. You can also sell the Coconut Boba Tea recipe at any of Goofy’s Stall for 406 Star Coins. If you are not planning to consume this meal, gift it to a companion to increase friendship levels with that character.