How to catch the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Earlier today, the new Pride of the Valley update was released in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This update introduced new quests and items to the game in addition to Nala and Simba from The Lion King, hence the name of the update. But one other aspect of the update was some new fish were added to the bodies of water in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including the Here and There fish.

The Here and There fish is classified as a rare catch that players will have to work for to get. But the end result is worth it since the fish is extremely useful in a variety of ways. To see how you can catch the Here and There fish and what you can do to speed up the catching process, keep reading the guide below.

Catching the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Interestingly, the Here and There fish does not follow most of the other fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Instead of being available in a set body of water or biome, players will be able to catch the Here and Fish regardless of where they are on the map. This means all players need is a fishing rod to reel in the rare fish.

But players must fish at either sunrise or sundown since the Here and There fish cannot be caught during the day or night. While this might sound like an easy enough endeavor, this specific fish is extremely difficult to catch if you are just casting your rod out like you would for other fish. You will need to follow some concrete tips to vastly speed up the catching process.

How to catch the Here and There fish faster in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a few different ways that players can increase their chances of reeling in the Here and There fish. Those methods are viewable in the list below:

Have the Well-Fed Bonus active on your character Occurs after eating a full, cooked meal that you prepared or earned from a quest. You will know the bonus is active if your Energy Bar has turned gold.

Use the Miracle Fishing Bait or the Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait on your rod when trying to catch the Here and There fish To craft the Miracle Fishing Bait, you need to go to a crafting bench with 500 Dreamlight, five Red Algae, and 10 Vitalys Crystals. To craft the Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait, you need to go to a crafting bench with 1,000 Dreamlight, 10 Red Algae, and 20 Vitalys Crystals.



Both of these methods will greatly improve your odds of seeing the Here and There fish appear on your rod as you are reeling in your line. But at the end of the day, it’s all up to chance whether or not you catch this elusive fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.