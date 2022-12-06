How to make Raspberry Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The season’s greetings have arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and there’s lots of new content for players to explore. From new quests to recipes, there’s much to do in the Valley—and preparing yourself a Boba Tea is one of them.

There are a few different Boba Tea recipes, ranging from Coconut to Raspberry. Mint, Gooseberry, Regular, and all the Boba Teas share the same core recipe with only a single variable changing. If you’re looking to craft all of them in one go, we recommend picking up as much Sugarcane and Milk as possible since you’ll need them in all the recipes.

Raspberry Boba Tea recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sugarcane

Milk

Raspberry

Screengrab via Gameloft

Players will need the items above to complete the Raspberry Boba Tea recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’re short on Sugarcanes, you can purchase them from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

To get milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to make your way to Remy’s Restaurant. It’ll be under the pantry section. For the Raspberry, you can head down to the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow since there will be some growing there.

Once you have all the ingredients, you’ll need to go to a kitchen and mix everything at the stove to get yourself a Raspberry Boba Tea.

Each Boba Tea type will have a different color, and players will be able to complete some of their active duties by preparing these drinks. When you’re done with your Boba Tea adventures, you can spare the time to unlock some of the seasonal clothes so you can have something to remember this time of the year by when summer rolls around.