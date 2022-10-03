Disney Dreamlight Valley is an innovative game that fuses the best parts of life-simulator and adventure games. While there are a ton of great activities that you can take part in within the game, cooking is one of the most major ones that you will come across.

Disney Dreamlight Valley boasts more than 167 different recipes that you can cook with an array of ingredients you will need to acquire to cook every dish.

One of the more useful ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley is milk, which can be utilized in over 25 recipes in the game. That being said, getting milk is a whole different story, and it’s not found in the most obvious of places.

How to get milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Milk can be easily found as an ingredient in Remy’s Restaurant, within the pantry section. If you consume milk, it will recover 345 of your energy, while selling milk will net you 230 Star Coins.

All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley that require milk

The following is a list of all the appetizers, main courses, and desserts that require milk as an ingredient for their preparation in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Appetizers

Porridge (Two-Star recipe): Milk, wheat.

Porridge with Fruits (Three-Star recipe): Any kind of fruit, wheat, milk.

Creamy Soup (Four-Star recipe): Potato, any vegetable, any spice, milk.

Souffle (Four-star recipe): Egg, butter, cheese, milk.

Pumpkin Soup (Four-star recipe): Pumpkin, ginger, milk, any vegetable.

Potato Leek soup (Five-Star recipe): Potato, leek, milk, mushroom, onion.

Main Course

Fish Soup (Three-star): Any fish, any vegetable, milk.

Omelet (Three-star): Egg, cheese, milk.

Seafood Pasta (Three-star): Any shellfish, wheat, milk.

Basil Omelet (Four-star): Basil, cheese, egg, milk.

Chowder (Four-star): Any shellfish, any vegetable, potato, milk.

Fish Pasta (Four-star): Any fish, garlic, milk, wheat.

Desserts