Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s offering to the open-world genre. Created by Gameloft and published by Disney, in Dreamlight Valley, you create a character and traverse the breathtaking open world reminiscent of classic movies from Disney and Pixar. This ambitious undertaking by Disney is comprised of a vast world filled with several activities that you can undertake to make your time here more fulfilling.

One of these activities is cooking. The game provides you with over 150 dishes and meals you can cook, using ingredients that can be found all over the world. You can get them through various means such as gathering, foraging, growing crops, fishing, and even buying some of them at shops. After getting all the ingredients you require, you will need to know how to cook something using them.

The meals are divided by quality, starting from the lowest quality at one star, up to the highest quality meals at five stars. Today we will be shining the spotlight on one of the sweetest desserts that Disney has to offer: Red Fruit Sorbet. It is a four-star dessert, so it will require a bit of preparation to get right.

How to make Red Fruit Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

To begin cooking, you need to find a stove. You can gain access to one at your own home or head over to Chez Remy to use one. Since it is a four-star meal, you will need to have four specific ingredients and a piece of coal ready to start cooking.

Gooseberry: Can be found growing in the Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands.

Can be found growing in the Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands. Raspberry: Can be found growing in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.

Can be found growing in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Slush Ice: Get Remy’s friendship level to 10 and complete Remy’s final quest.

Get Remy’s friendship level to 10 and complete Remy’s final quest. Sugarcane: Buy from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach.

You can also choose to grow the sugarcane using seeds that you can buy from Goofy’s Stall as well. Once you acquire the ingredients, open the “Meal” tab from the menu and select the “Collection” option. Here, there should be several meal recipes you can unlock.

Follow these steps to prepare the meal with minimum effort.

Open the “Meal” tab and select “Collection.” Choose the Red Fruit Sorbet. Next, you will have to select ingredients for it. The Red Fruit Sorbet requires four different ingredients. Choose “Gooseberry,” “Raspberry,” “Slush Ice,” and “Sugarcane.” Add these three ingredients to the cooking pot and one piece of coal to use as fuel. Cook to completion.

Once the meal is complete, it will also be permanently unlocked in your cooking book. This enables you to create more as you need to without much effort. You can then consume this meal to restore 2179 points of energy or you can make more and sell them for a handsome profit. Each Red Fruit Sorbet sells for 359 coins, so they are well worth the effort.