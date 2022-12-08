How to make Gooseberry Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players get to complete friendship quests for various popular characters. These quests require players to perform some of the many activities available in the life simulation game. You often need to prepare different meals and dishes for these characters, and cooking is an essential activity in the game. The Gooseberry Boba Tea is one of the recipes players need to cook, and it’s classified as a three-star dessert.

The game has over 160 unique recipes and 59 desserts. There are a few variants of this recipe like the Mint Boba Tea which players can also prepare easily. To prepare the Gooseberry Boba Tea recipe players must know which ingredients to use and how to find them. Remember, some of these ingredients are located in separate biomes, meaning you must unlock those areas first with Dreamlight.

Here’s how to make the Gooseberry Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Gooseberry Boba Tea recipe

The Gooseberry Boba Tea is classified as a three-star dessert, meaning you’ll need three different ingredients to cook this meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Gooseberry Boba Tea recipe requires one piece of Sugarcane, one piece of Gooseberry, and one carton of Milk. Sugarcane and Milk are easy to come by, but you’ll need to visit one of two different biomes to get Gooseberry. Here’s where to find all three ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sugarcane: Players can buy this ingredient from Goofy’s Stall at the Dazzle Beach biome for 29 Star Coins. Players can also buy Sugarcane seeds for five Star Coins. Plant and harvest them later to get the ingredient.

Milk : Milk is one of the ingredients players can purchase from Chez Remy's pantry. This ingredient costs around 230 Star Coins.

Gooseberry: This ingredient only grows in the Forgotten Lands and Frosted Heights biome. Visit this location and look for green shrubs. Gooseberry grows in 40 minutes and each harvest gives players three pieces of this ingredient.

After collecting all the ingredients, head over to a cooking station to prepare the recipe. Players can purchase a cooking appliance from Scrooge McDuck, and place it at their home. Alternatively, you can visit Chez Remy’s restaurant to cook the meal. Add the ingredients to the stove, and you need to use one piece of Coal Ore to prepare the Gooseberry Boba Tea. Players can consume this meal to replenish 1,833 Energy, or you can sell it at Goofy’s Stall for 418 Star Coins. If you are not consuming the meal, gift it to a friend to improve friendship levels with that character in Disney Dreamlight Valley.