Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty of secrets waiting to be discovered, both around the valley and hidden away in various Realms. One of them is the secret golden door,

This door blends in with the surrounding environment quite well, so it’s fairly tricky to find. And even once you do know where it is, you still have to figure out how to unlock it. There’s a lot to this task, so here’s how to find the secret golden door in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find the secret golden door in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can spot the secret golden door from the entrance to Agrabah. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The secret golden door can be found in the Central Market of the Aladdin Realm slightly in front of the entrance to the Artisans’ District. If you’re having trouble finding it, here are the exact steps to take:

Start at the entrance to Agrabah. This is the massive archway you walk through right after spawning into the Realm. Head straight towards the middle of the Central Market. If you haven’t completed the Wish Magic quest yet, continue straight until you reach the giant swirling sandstorm. If you have completed the Wish Magic quest, continue straight until you reach the fallen Windcaller you brought down during the Carpet Diem quest. Head slightly left around the sandstorm or Windcaller and look to your left to find the secret golden door.

What does the secret golden door do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The secret golden door can be interacted with and unlocked to claim a reward. Before you can access what’s inside, you need to find four specific items hidden throughout the Realm.

How to unlock the secret golden door in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock the secret golden door, you need to find the Ancient Green, Ancient Blue, Ancient Yellow, and Ancient Red Keys. All four can be found throughout Agrabah as you progress through the many quests Jasmine and Aladdin have for you to complete.

Key How to get Ancient Green Key Can be found by fishing in a golden ripple pool in the quicksand outside of the entrance to Agrabah. You can find this key out of the quicksand at any point, but if you don’t get it early on, you’ll likely find it accidentally during the Wish Magic quest. Ancient Blue Key Drops next to the fountain in the square by the Artisan’s District after repairing it during the Wish Magic quest. Ancient Yellow Key Repair three broken stalls in the Central Market to obtain this key. You can repair the broken stalls by following the same steps you did in the Brave the Storm quest. This means you need to gather materials to craft Stall Repair Kits and use them on the broken stalls you find. Ancient Red Key Can be found on the ground in the Central Market after finishing the Carpet Diem quest.

Once you have all four Ancient Keys, head to the secret golden door and interact with it to insert them. Three items will spawn in front of the door once the keys have been used. This includes two Market Resource bags that contain items you can already get or make in the valley like Apples and Fruit Salad.

The real prize is inside the red chest that spawns. Open it to claim a pink Furniture Pouch that contains the Agrabah Crafting Station item. There’s no other way to acquire this, and more styles for crafting is always a big win, so it’s a fairly decent prize for all of your hard work.

Place all four keys in the door to get your reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking the secret golden door and getting Jasmine and Aladdin to join your village, there are plenty of other tasks you can tackle next. You might enjoy going on your own Magic Carpet ride during Aladdin’s Bring Your Own Carpet quest or trying to solve the pillar puzzle on Ariel’s island during the All That Glitters quest.

