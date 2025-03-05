Slow and Steady quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking can be pretty tedious when you have to make lots of dishes, but there are a few ways to make it easier in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these ways is completing Tiana’s Slow and Steady quest.

Using the new Slow Cooker you get in this quest can be tricky since it’s pretty different from how you usually cook. Navigating through this task can also be tough if you’re missing required items or don’t know the recipe you need, so if you’re stuck, here’s how to complete Slow and Steady in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Slow and Steady in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlock a new way to make dishes while you’re busy with other tasks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Slow and Steady quest, you need to craft and use a Slow Cooker based on the crafting recipe given to you by Tiana. Since this is an entirely new tool, you might have trouble building and working with it. Here’s a full quest walkthrough to help you get it done.

Talk to Tiana in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Find Tiana in your valley and talk to her to start this quest. If you’re unsure where she is, check the map and search for her icon. She might be wandering around the village, relaxing at home, shopping at Scrooge McDuck’s, or working at Tiana’s Palace. Once you find her, chat with her to learn about her new invention.

Gather the materials needed to craft a Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can craft the Slow Cooker recipe Tiana gave you, there are four key resources you need to acquire. Here are all four materials and how to get each one.

Material Quantity How to get Iron Ingot Six Can be crafted using five Iron Ore and one Coal or two Wrought Iron. It is also sometimes on sale at Kristoff’s Stall for 150 Star Coins. Tinkering Parts Two Can be crafted with two Iron Ingots. Hardwood 20 Can be found on the ground near trees in the Forest of Valor, Frosted Heights, Glade of Trust, and Sunlit Plateau biomes. It’s also sometimes available at Kristoff’s Stall for 10 Star Coins and can be obtained when removing big tree stumps. Dreamlight 2,500 Can be obtained by completing Dreamlight Duties or crafting 10 Dream Shards into 250 Dreamlight as many times as desired.

Craft a Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all the items you need, head to any crafting station around the valley. Switch to the “Functional Items” page and select the “Slow Cooker” recipe to make what you need.

It’s pretty costly to make, but it’s a super helpful item to have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place your Slow Cooker in the valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Open your inventory and navigate to the “Furniture” menu. Click on Tiana’s request to grab the Slow Cooker, then place it wherever in your valley. You can always move it around later, so don’t worry too much about where to place it now.

Cook Gumbo with your Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Interact with your Slow Cooker and add the ingredients to make Gumbo. If you’re not sure how to make this five-star dish, you need to use:

Okra

Shrimp

Onion

Tomato

Chili Pepper

Once you have added all of the required ingredients, select the “Start cooking” option. Then, click on the “Cook…” option in the upper right corner, and under where it says “How many?” increase the number of dishes cooked to three. Lastly, click the “Add” button to officially get the Gumbo cooking.

Make sure you cook three of this dish to progress through the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collect your meals from the Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Slow Cooker takes a bit to cook, so wait for your meals to be done. It takes around five minutes for one dish to cook, so you have to wait about 15 minutes for all three servings of Gumbo to be done. Once they’re all ready, interact with the Slow Cooker and select the “Claim” option to grab your three freshly cooked dishes.

Talk to Tiana about your Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all three meals, track down Tiana around the valley again. Chat with her about the Slow Cooker to officially unlock it as a permanent item and complete the Slow and Steady quest.

How to unlock the Slow and Steady quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you don’t have access to the Slow and Steady quests, it’s likely because you need to work on unlocking Tiana first. This quest is given by her, which means you cannot access it or the Slow Cooker until after she’s joined your valley.

Once Tiana is in your village, work on building your friendship with her by tackling quests like Back from the Bayou and Dreamlight Gastronomy. Eventually, Slow and Steady will pop up as a story quest you can tackle.

