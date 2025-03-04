Advanced Marketing quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’ve reached the final Friendship Level with Aladdin, you’re about to go on a wild adventure to erect a new stall in Dreamlight Valley. For players who need a helping hand with this quest, check out this full walkthrough guide below:

Recommended Videos

How to complete Aladdin’s Level 10 Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Let’s get a new stall! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Advanced Marketing is the last Friendship Quest offered by Aladdin. You can access it after reaching Level 10 Friendship with Aladdin, unlocking WALL-E, progressing with Mulan, Kristoff, and Tiana, completing The Beast’s Level 10 Friendship quest A Gift in Crimson, and unlocking the Forgotten Lands.

During this quest, you’ll help Aladdin set up Aladdin’s Gem Stall, which will sell gems daily in exchange for Star Coins. You won’t need to waste your time mining for one specific gem to gift to another Valley resident anymore; just stock up at Aladdin’s.

Help WALL-E with gems

This will soon be a thing of the past. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you find Aladdin, he’s gathering gemstones for a special reason—he wants to share them with WALL-E. He asks for your help collecting some extra gems to make WALL-E happy. You’ll need to mine red, blue, and green gems from across the Valley. Make sure you keep these gems in your inventory so you can hand them over to Aladdin.

Once you’ve collected the necessary gems, bring them to Aladdin and watch as he gifts them to WALL-E. Seeing how much joy the little robot gets from them, Aladdin is inspired to share that happiness with the entire Valley. That’s when he gets the idea to build a Gem Stall.

Gather supplies for the Gem Stall

Everything is really easy to find! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To build the stall, you’ll need to search the South Market in the Aladdin Realm for stall-building supplies. Keep an eye out for the following:

Marketplace Stall Signage

Marketplace Rug

6 Marketplace Baskets

Once you’ve collected everything, bring it back to Aladdin. Next, you’ll need to gather materials from around Dreamlight Valley to craft furniture for the market setup. The required materials include 3x Tinkering Parts, 3x Gold Ingot, 11x Dark Wood, 20x Softwood, and 27x Dry Wood. After collecting the materials, you’ll craft the following items:

Small Marketplace Chest

Large Marketplace Chest

2 Custom Signposts

Once crafted, make sure you have all the necessary furniture in your inventory and bring everything back to Aladdin.

Get advice from other merchants

Get ready to track down a bunch of villagers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before officially setting up the Gem Stall, Aladdin wants to hear from the other merchants in the Valley. You’ll need to talk to Goofy, Mulan, Kristoff, The Beast, and Tiana. They’ll offer their insights on running a great marketplace. Once you’ve gathered their advice, return to Aladdin and prepare to launch the stall.

How to unlock the Gem Stall

You get to keep all of these! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now it’s time to set up the Gem Stall in Dreamlight Valley. Find a suitable location and place it down. To complete the marketplace, decorate the area with the following:

Small Marketplace Chest

Large Marketplace Chest

2 Custom Signposts

6 other market decorations

Optionally, you can also place additional stalls from Kristoff, Goofy, Mulan, Tiana, and The Beast to create a bustling market atmosphere for this quest. It’s the perfect segue into making your own marketplace more vibrant; though it does require market stalls from previous quests (Kristoff’s crafting material stall, Mulan’s tea stall, Tiana’s meal stall, and The Beast’s Greenhouse) and those purchased from the Premium Shop (in the case of any of Goofy’s additional stalls).

Once everything is set up, use the Scrooge McDuck sign to unlock the Gem Stall (it’s free), and make your first purchase from it.

Celebrate the Grand Opening

The Beast: Getting in the way since 2023. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To mark the grand opening of the marketplace, place the Grand Opening Balloon Arch that Aladdin got from Scrooge near the stall. After that, enjoy the celebration with Aladdin and the other villagers. To finish the quest, speak with Aladdin one last time.

Quest rewards

Such a fun outfit! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diamond in the Rough Trousers

Diamond in the Rough Loafers

Diamond in the Rough Top

Diamond in the Rough Vest

These aren’t the only rewards you’ll get from this quest, though. Unlisted rewards include the recipes for the Small and Large Marketplace Chests, and you’ll get to keep the Marketplace Vessels, Fruit Baskets, Jars, and Custom Signposts from the quest.

With the Gem Stall now open, you’ve helped bring a new shopping experience to Dreamlight Valley. Aladdin and WALL-E are thrilled, and the Valley has another stall for you to spend your Star Coins at. If you haven’t completed Jasmine’s storyline yet, check out our guide for her Level 10 Friendship quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy