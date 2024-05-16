One of the most important resources in the entire Dreamlight Parks Fest event in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Green Buttons. You need more of this type of Button than any other, which means you need to know how to get lots of them.

Even though it’s easy to randomly come across other Buttons while exploring the valley, getting Green Buttons isn’t as simple. Because of this, you need to know how to get Green Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Green Buttons for Dreamlight Parks Fest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Some quests grant more than others. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Green Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley by completing daily and weekly quests related to the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. While most other Buttons can be found around the valley or earned through specific valley tasks like fishing or foraging, Green Buttons are quest-exclusive items.

All of the quests you can complete to earn Green Buttons as a reward are as follows:

Dreamlight Parks Fest: Decorate! (weekly quest) Reward: 50 Green Buttons

(weekly quest) Dreamlight Parks Fest: Mickey (daily quest) Reward: Four Green Buttons

(daily quest) Dreamlight Parks Fest: Moana (daily quest) Reward: Four Green Buttons

(daily quest) Dreamlight Parks Fest: Scrooge McDuck (daily quest) Reward: Four Green Buttons

(daily quest) Dreamlight Parks Fest: Ursula (daily quest) Reward: Four Green Buttons

(daily quest) Dreamlight Parks Fest: Wall-E (daily quest) Reward: Four Green Buttons

(daily quest)

Most quests only reward four Green Buttons, but these can be completed again on a daily basis, which makes it easy to gather lots of them over time. The one weekly quest you can work on for this item grants a massive Green Button reward but is very resource-costly since you have to make five Disney Parks Balloons and five Colorful Park Benches to place around your valley.

How to use Green Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need Green Buttons to make these special event items. Image via Gameloft

Green Buttons can be used to make all five popcorn buckets in the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. This is the only Button type that’s needed for all of them since all other Buttons—including Purple Buttons, Blue Buttons, Red Buttons, and Yellow Flower Buttons—are only required for a couple of them.

All of the popcorn buckets you can make using Green Buttons are as follows:

Cinderella Popcorn Bucket

Figment Popcorn Bucket

Metallic Mickey Popcorn Bucket

Pooh’s Popcorn Bucket

Stitch Popcorn Bucket

You need 40 Green Buttons alongside varying amounts of other colored Buttons to make any of the popcorn buckets. Because of this, you should try to work on the quests that grant Green Buttons as frequently as possible if you want to craft all of them.

