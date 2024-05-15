Purple Buttons are an important resource to obtain lots of in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dreamlight Parks Fest event. They can be used to craft some epic Disney Parks items, but actually getting them can be tricky.

Recommended Videos

Each Button for the Dreamlight Parks Fest event is obtained in a unique way, which makes finding them all a decently confusing process. Here’s how to get Purple Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Purple Buttons for Dreamlight Parks Fest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You have to craft them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Purple Buttons can be obtained in Disney Dreamlight Valley at a crafting station by combining three different items together. To craft a Purple Button, you need:

One Blue Button

Two Red Buttons

100 Dreamlight

Since you need both Blue Buttons and Red Buttons to make Purple Buttons, you can’t see the crafting recipe for this item until you’ve first picked up one of the two required types of Buttons. Once you obtain either a Blue Button or a Red Button, the crafting option for the Purple Button can be found in the Functional Items section at any crafting station.

Dreamlight is the easiest item to earn for this crafting recipe since there’s a good chance you already have lots of it. You can earn Dreamlight for performing just about any regular task around the valley, but some of the best ways to farm it quickly include completing Dreamlight Duties, removing Night Thorns, and finishing quests. The process is very similar to earning Mist.

Both of the Buttons you need to make the Purple Button require a bit more effort to unlock. Blue Buttons can be earned by fishing at white ripple spots around the Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach biomes. Red Buttons are randomly found on the ground inside or near villagers’ houses.

Crafting this item adds it to your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use Purple Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Purple Buttons can be used to make some of the popcorn buckets featured in the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. Crafting them also helps you complete the Button-Maker task.

Once you have the Purple Button unlocked, you can make some pretty substantial progress in the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. There are still some other Buttons and items to find if you want to tackle all of the quests and duties in the event, including the tricky Yellow Flower Button.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more