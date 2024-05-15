One of the most essential aspects of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event in Disney Dreamlight Valley is collecting Buttons. There are various colors you need to get, but the Yellow Flower Buttons might be the trickiest to gather.

If you want to unlock the special popcorn buckets included in the festival, you need to have a solid understanding of how to get this item since having lots of them is essential for crafting. Here’s how to get Yellow Flower Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Yellow Buttons for Dreamlight Parks Fest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

They’re taller than most other flowers which makes them easier to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yellow Flower Buttons can be found growing around both the Peaceful Meadow and Plaza biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They look a bit like sunflowers with green leaves, red petals, and a yellow-shaped circle with Mickey Mouse on it that’s actually the Yellow Button right at the center.

All Yellow Flower Buttons are sparkling to make them easier to spot. They can be found anywhere in either biome, so if you’re having a tough time locating them, make sure you check behind all the buildings and furniture you’ve placed around the area.

This item can be picked up right away just like regular flowers. The button you need to press varies by platform but is always displayed right next to the Yellow Flower Button when you get within close proximity of it.

Are Yellow Buttons and Flower Buttons the same in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Yellow Buttons and Flower Buttons are the same items in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Currently, this item is bugged since picking up the Flower Button doesn’t mark off the Yellow Button in the foraging section of the collection page.

When you pick up the flowers, the item in your inventory is called a Flower Button, while the one in the collection menu is called Yellow Button. Both items look identical, so this issue is just a small bug that doesn’t affect anything in the event besides the collection page.

Picking up this item is glitched and doesn’t count for your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How to use Yellow Flower Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can use Yellow Flower Buttons to craft exclusive popcorn buckets included in the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. Not all popcorn buckets require this item, but a decent amount of them do, which means you should always pick up Yellow Flower Buttons when you come across them.

As you work on the Dreamlight Parks Fest event, you’ll naturally complete many tasks for the A Day At Disney Star Path too. Because of this, make sure you’re collecting all the tokens you earn as soon as you can to unlock even more tasks to complete. You also might consider visiting the Premium Shop to pair all of your new Disney Parks items with even more festive assets.

