Collecting all of the special Buttons is a crucial aspect of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are five types of Buttons you need to get, including Blue Buttons.

Recommended Videos

Once you know how to find this item, it’s pretty easy to quickly gather lots of them so you can progress further in the event. Here’s how to get Blue Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Blue Buttons for Dreamlight Parks Fest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many different spots you can check. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Blue Buttons can be fished out of white ripple spots around the Dazzle Beach and Peaceful Meadow biomes. They can only be found around these two specific areas and in white bubble spots, so your options for fishable water are somewhat limited. If you can’t find any white ripple spots at either location, you may need to fish at other colored spots to clear them away to make room for white ones to spawn.

In the Peaceful Meadow biome, there are just three ponds you can fish in. Two of them are fairly small and located near the west end of the biome, while the third is larger and can be found to the east. The small ponds usually have just one bubble spot while the larger one generally has two.

Dazzle Beach has a lot more water you can check while hunting for white ripple spots. Blue Buttons can be fished out of the water all along the coast and ocean area within this biome, which makes this the overall better spot to go fishing for this item.

Regardless of which location you choose, I recommend bringing a villager who specializes in fishing with you. The bonus fishing companions provide for regular fishing also works for Blue Buttons during the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. I managed to quickly obtain lots of Blue Buttons by hanging out with Maui and working on catching this item since I assigned fishing to him.

How to use Blue Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need lots of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blue Buttons can be used to get Purple Buttons and popcorn buckets. Both items are very important for the rest of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event, so now that you know how to get Blue Buttons, the rest of the festival is a lot easier to complete.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more