The Popcorn Enthusiast duty is one of the toughest tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dreamlight Parks Fest event. It’s a tricky quest to tackle both because of how little information you’re given and what actually needs to be done for it.

Recommended Videos

Regular Dreamlight Duties outline exactly what you need to do, but all special event ones only give you the name of the task and leave it up to you to figure out what needs to be done. This makes them pretty difficult tasks to work on, so here’s how to complete Popcorn Enthusiast in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Popcorn Enthusiast Disney Dreamlight Valley duty

This is the toughest event duty to finish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can complete Popcorn Enthusiast in Disney Dreamlight Valley by crafting and placing any five popcorn buckets around your valley. There are exactly five unique popcorn buckets you can make, but for this task, it’s entirely up to you whether you craft and place all five or make multiple copies of the same one.

Here are all five popcorn buckets you can make for this task and all of the items you need to make them.

Cinderella Popcorn Bucket 40 Green Buttons Five Purple Buttons 15 Blue Buttons 10 Red Buttons

Figment Popcorn Bucket 40 Green Buttons 20 Yellow Flower Buttons Five Purple Buttons 10 Red Buttons

Metallic Mickey Popcorn Bucket 40 Green Buttons 15 Blue Buttons Five Purple Buttons 20 Yellow Flower Buttons

Pooh’s Popcorn Bucket 40 Green Buttons 20 Yellow Flower Buttons 10 Red Buttons 15 Blue Buttons

Stitch Popcorn Bucket 40 Green Buttons 15 Blue Buttons 20 Yellow Flower Buttons Five Purple Buttons



All of the popcorn buckets are very costly to craft, which means you need to gather lots of Buttons across the duration of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event to make the five you need for this task. Accumulating enough resources for each of the five buckets you need generally takes at least three or four days.

The Green Buttons are only available in a very limited quantity tied to daily quests, so it’s not possible to make many popcorn buckets on the same day without the use of time traveling. This can be a game-breaking feature, so even if you’re tempted to try it out to get Buttons quicker, it’s not worth the risk.

They’re not easy items to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Popcorn Enthusiast reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Successfully crafting and placing five popcorn buckets in your valley to complete the Popcorn Enthusiast quest earns you one Disney Parks Map. The other two duties featured in this event, which are Button-Maker and Sweet Samaritan, also grant you exclusive map furniture items. This means you need to finish them all to get the full set, but you’ve already tackled the toughest one, which makes the other two seem much easier.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more