Sweet Samaritan is a vague and mysterious duty listed among the other tasks you can complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Regular tasks always tell you exactly what to do, while secret ones like this one only give the name as a hint.

Since you only have the name of this quest to work with, it can be tough to know where to begin. This task is part of the limited-time Dreamlight Parks Fest event, which means you need to know how to complete Sweet Samaritan in Disney Dreamlight Valley to get it done before the festival ends.

How to complete Sweet Samaritan Disney Dreamlight Valley duty

This secret task grants an exclusive reward.

To complete Sweet Samaritan in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to cook a total of 50 Dreamlight Parks Fest event cupcakes and give them away to villagers.

There are many other sweet dessert recipes you can cook up, but only the special event cupcakes count for this task. You can give the cupcakes away to any characters you like and you need to give multiple cupcakes away to the same characters since there aren’t 50 different villagers around the valley you can give gifts to.

All of the cupcakes you can cook to progress in the Dreamlight Parks Fest task and the ingredients for them are as follows:

Mermaid Cupcake Milk Wheat Butter Sugarcane Scallop

Minnie Cupcake Milk Wheat Butter Sugarcane Apple

Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake Milk Wheat Butter Sugarcane Raspberry

Spaceship Earth Cupcake Milk Wheat Butter Sugarcane Coconut

Stitch Cupcake Milk Wheat Butter Sugarcane Blueberry



Cooking and gifting 50 cupcakes is a massive undertaking, so the best way to tackle this duty is slowly over time. You need to complete daily quests involving cooking and gifting cupcakes to earn Green Buttons for Dreamlight Parks Fest, which means it’s most beneficial to work on this quest in the background while you prioritize focusing on other parts of the event.

Villagers ask you to cook and gift cupcakes every day during the event.

Sweet Samaritan reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you complete the Sweet Samaritan duty, you can claim a modern-day Magic Kingdom Map furniture item. This pairs well with the Retro Magic Kingdom Map you can earn by completing Button-Maker and also works well with the many Disney Parks items you can get from the A Day At Disney Star Path.

