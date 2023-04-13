How to complete Eggs-ceptional Decorating in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Even though Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in early access, players can still participate in events, such as the Easter Eggstravaganza Event, which offers various tasks to complete until April 29—and comes with fun rewards to obtain.

One of the tasks in this event is called Eggs-ceptional Decorating. So what is it, and how do you complete it?

How to complete the Eggs-ceptional Decorating task

To complete the Eggs-ceptional Decorating task, players must craft and place four pieces of Easter furniture in Dreamlight Valley, which is pretty straightforward. At a crafting station, you’ll notice there are four new items available for you to craft.

These new items include:

“Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket

Spring Egg Bounty

Over Easy Chair

Sunny Side Up Arch

Once you’ve crafted four Easter furniture items, place them wherever you like in the Valley. As soon as you’ve done that, you’ll receive a notification stating you can collect your Eggs-ceptional Decorating reward, a Tulip Lamp.

If you’re unsure where to claim your reward, the task is under the ‘Dreamlight’ category within the ‘Village’ tab.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

It’s important to note you don’t need to craft one of each item to complete this task. You could craft four of the same item if you wanted to, and you’d still be able to complete the reward, so long as you placed them somewhere in the Valley.

So craft and place those four pieces of Easter Eggstravaganza furniture to complete the new Eggs-ceptional Decorating task in Dreamlight Valley and claim your rewards.