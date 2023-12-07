How to make banana split in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A banana split is one of the desserts you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Remy would be proud when he learns our banana split recipe is going to be the talk of the town in the valley.

My favorite activity doesn’t involve foraging or gathering resources to craft furniture. It’s cooking unique recipes so I can pass them out to all of my friends. As someone who likes to bake and cook in real life, experiencing a cooking mechanic in a cozy game has always been a favorite of mine. You too can create a banana split in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and I’m going to teach you how to make it and finish the associated questline.

How to craft a banana split in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Whipping up a split is pretty easy. Screenshot via Gameloft

If you want to make a banana split in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to want to find the ingredients: slush ice, banana, milk, sugarcane, and one sweet item. Creating a banana split is a huge deal because it is a five-star ranked meal you can craft yourself.

To get the necessary ingredients needed to make a banana split, you will need to have completed the quest The Unknown Flavor. This is a quest given to you by Remy, and after you complete it, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase slush ice in his kitchen. Finding the other ingredients is simple and doesn’t require you to do too much leg work.

Milk can be purchased inside Remy’s restaurant, a banana is on Dazzle Beach high up in the trees, sugarcane can be bought at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach, and lastly, you can use sugarcane as an additional sweet item.

After you have gathered the ingredients, you need to either craft the recipe inside Remy’s restaurant or use any type of stove. Mix the ingredients by clicking “-” to automatically fill the ingredients and, voilà, you have your tasty split.

How to complete “The Unknown Flavor” quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To finish the Unknown Flavor quest, you will need a friendship level of 10 with Remy. This will automatically start the quest to finish his companion storyline. Remy wants you to make ice cream and to make it, you need to go into his home to find a recipe book. Head to the library inside his home to find the recipe book for ice cream.

To make ice cream, you will need three purified night shards (five night shards and one Dream shard each). The next step is to speak to Wall-E, who knows how to turn your purified shards into powder. Go find Wall-E and speak to him and he’ll tell you you’ll need 15 snowballs. He’ll give you the powder you can use to make ice slush.

After you have created ice slush, you will need to speak to Remy, who will give you a recipe for vanilla ice cream. To make vanilla ice cream, you will need the ice slush you created, milk, sugarcane that you can get from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach, and vanilla on Sunlit Plateau.

You now have everything you need to make vanilla ice cream, so head back to Remy’s restaurant or a cooking station. Create the vanilla ice cream to finish the quest and unlock the final reward, the Best Chef Shelf, which can be used as furniture for your home.