How to make Chocolate Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The food in Disney movies has always impressed me. All the treats these animated characters bake are works of art, and now, it’s your turn to make chocolate ice cream. Move aside, Remy! It’s time to show you my culinary expertise by making chocolate ice cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What are the Ingredients to make Chocolate Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Cooking up a storm | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Chocolate Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need a cocoa bean, a slush ice, milk, and a sugarcane. Don’t be intimidated by this simple four-star meal because the majority of the items you need are available for purchase inside Remy’s restaurant.

You can purchase the slush ice and milk from Remy. You must complete the quest The Unknown Flavor to unlock the ability to buy slush ice. Try hanging out with Remy and doing activities with him until he reaches level 10. To get the other ingredients you need to unlock, go to Sunlit Plateau or The Glade of Trust to find cocoa beans. Cocoa beans can be foraged from a tree in these areas. You also need to have 7,000 Dreamlight if you want to access the Sunlit Plateau or 5,000 Dreamlight to access The Glade of Trust.

The last ingredient you need is sugarcane and you can find this at Goofy’s stall on Dazzle Beach. Dazzle Beach costs 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock if you haven’t done so yet.

How to earn Dreamlight fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dreamlight is used to unlock biomes and new realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A fast method to earn Dreamlight fast is by completing Dream Duties. Try looking at Dream Duties as a chore list that needs to be completed. Simpler tasks, such as foraging, mining, or changing your clothes will gift you Dreamlight.

There is another method to get Dreamlight, however, I don’t recommend it since it requires you to use Dream Shards. You can earn Dreamlight fast by using 10 Dream Shards to craft it. The reason why I don’t recommend it is because Dream Shards are a valuable currency that’s necessary to complete quests.

Stick to doing all the easiest Dream Duties that don’t take a lot of time to complete. You’ll get the hang of earning Dreamlight and soon realize it’s easy to get. Pretty soon, you’ll have all the realms and biomes unlocked.