First major Disney Dreamlight Valley update arrives: Update time, new content & more

When will all of the exciting new content be released?

After launching in early September, Disney Dreamlight Valley is now set to receive its first major update. The Disney-themed game is still in an early access state but has already charmed a loyal fanbase of dedicated players who are eager to know what comes next.

Fans may already know that the update will be released on Oct. 19, but Gameloft has since shared additional information about Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first big content update.

For those hoping to learn what to expect with this update and how soon they can start playing all of the new content, here is a breakdown of all there is to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first major update.

What time does the Disney Dreamlight Valley update release?

Dreamlight Valley’s first big update is set to launch at 8am CT on Oct. 19.

While Gameloft will be releasing the update at this time, they did also state the actual release time might depend on which platform you are playing on as some platforms might take longer to release the update to players.

⏰ Update 1 is coming soon! While players should be able install it on October 19th, 9AM EST, some platforms may take more time to deploy the update. ⏰



To make sure you're prepared, our team recommends a few things before and after you update your game.⤵️ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 17, 2022

What’s included in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first update?

The first major Disney Dreamlight Valley update is set to bring infamous The Lion King villain Scar to the magical world of Dreamlight Valley.

Players will be able to befriend and interact with the wicked lion when the update goes live, as long as they have met a few criteria.

Gameloft shared that players hoping to befriend Scar when the update is released will first need to have unlocked the Sunlit Plateau biome, which makes sense considering this biome appears to already have a house waiting for him.

Additionally, players must also have completed “The Curse” questline.

✨ Once updated, the new Star Path is available for you from day 1.

🦁 Scar’s story arc is a story update. To enjoy it, you will need to have the Sunlit Plateau unlocked, & have completed “The Curse” quest which involves fixing the pillars of Friendship, Courage, Trust, & Power. — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 17, 2022

A main storyline continuation is scheduled to release with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first big update. Players will thus get to continue uncovering the mysteries of the Forgetting and repairing the state of Dreamlight Valley.

Improvements and additions to the photo mode system within Disney Dreamlight Valley are also going to arrive with this update. Gameloft shared this news in a tweet, where they promised both an “improved Photo Mode and new avatar poses.”

Based on the promotional artwork for the update and a few teasers that have appeared on Twitter, this update appears to be at least somewhat Halloween-themed.

What exactly this means for the content arriving is unclear, although it may mean anything from the entirety of the next Star Path being Halloween-themed to simply that players can expect to see Halloween quests and cosmetics.

Are you ready for all the Halloween content arriving on October 19th in Update 1? Show us your Touch of Magic creations in the comments! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/dDwDSM8kef — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 16, 2022

Outside of the plethora of brand-new content, players can also expect to see several bug fixes ship with the Oct. 19 update. Gameloft previously shared they have at least 40 fixes incoming and outlined a few of the most important ones in the following tweet.

✨Incoming fixes✨



We've also got a TON of fixes coming (over 40!), including:



✅PS4 optimizations

✅Lightning VFX

✅Quest: Unable to collect lightbulb

✅Quest: Items stuck in store's counter

✅Switch audio distortion

✅Rain doesn't water crops

➕Much more! — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 27, 2022

When is the next Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Following the first ever Star Path, which was Pixar-themed and had items from popular films like The Incredibles and Coco, Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s next battle-pass-like installment will arrive alongside the Oct. 19 update.

No information about what the theme of this Star Path will be has been shared just yet, although hints dropped by Gameloft could indicate it is Halloween-themed.

The promotional artwork for the big update features Wall-E holding a pumpkin instead of his regular boot with a plant. A post from the Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter page also promised: “Halloween content” that will be arriving during the Oct. 19 update, although this doesn’t necessarily mean it will be arriving through the Star Path.

If the Star Path is not Halloween-themed, another guess is it might be villain themed. Gameloft unveiled the update with the phrase “tap into your villainous side” which could simply be a reference to Scar’s arrival but may also have further hidden meanings.

Tap into your villainous side with the first major content update and a new Star Path, available October 19th. pic.twitter.com/l9cyVALxeM — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 13, 2022

Following the massive Oct. 19th update, players have yet another big update to look forward to that is set to arrive sometime during late fall.

No official date for the next update has been unveiled, but it has been confirmed that it will introduce a Toy Story Realm and two new characters for players to interact with.