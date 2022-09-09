When is Toy Story Adventure coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Disney and Marvel games showcase at the D23 Expo teased lots of exciting content across both worlds set to come in the future. Among the many reveals and teasers was a look at a big update for the adventure life-sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The cozy Disney game was only initially released on Sept. 6, so already getting this massive update news is sure to make fans quite happy. Although players can embark on their own Disney adventures now, Disney Dreamlight Valley isn’t technically officially released yet because it’s in a state of early access, which means that players can choose to buy Founder’s Pack editions of the game now or wait until it’s fully polished and released for free sometime in 2023.

Image via Gameloft

Because of the early, not finalized state of the Disney game, the starting character roster is a bit small for the rather expansive world of Disney and those who have played are likely hoping that more of their favorite characters will arrive soon. Luckily, the early access state of Disney Dreamlight Valley means that there are many updates and additions planned for the future with the first big one being unveiled through a short teaser at the D23 Expo.

The beloved two protagonists from Disney’s Toy Story films are set to make their grand debut in Disney Dreamlight Valley in an upcoming update that is entirely centered around Toy Story. This update was revealed through a short trailer teasing the arrival of the Toy Story realm that was showcased during the D23 Expo event.

Have you seen the buzz coming out of the D23 Live Stream? We're excited to announce some BIG news about some small friends coming the Valley. Experience a sneak peek of the Toy Story Realm – coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in late Fall 2022!✨ pic.twitter.com/d93umsd3lR — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 9, 2022

The Toy Story additions to Disney Dreamlight Valley are set to arrive sometime in late fall 2022. This will include both Woody and Buzz Lightyear, a Toy Story Realm, and new Toy Story-themed assets.

Image via Gameloft

The short teaser for the update revealed both Woody and Buzz Lightyear as recruitable characters that players can help and befriend to recruit back to their village. Upon entering the special Toy Story Realm, players will also become the size of toys as they navigate around Bonnie’s room.

Players will also get to dress their characters in Toy Story fashion. The teaser showcased a few new Toy Story-inspired fashion assets including Buzz Lightyear’s wings as a back item and a full cowboy-style look inspired by Woody and Jessie.

Image via Gameloft

No official date has been unveiled for the Toy Story update just yet, but it is likely that players will find out sometime soon considering that late fall is not too far away.