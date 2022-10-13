Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first major content update has a release date—and it’s bringing a mischievous character with it

Just in time for spooky season, Disney Dreamlight Valley has a new update scheduled—and with it comes a beloved Disney villain, Scar. There are also more goodies coming with the update, like a continuation of the story and a new Star Path.

The Lion King villain will arrive in the valley on Oct. 19, which is when the new update will come to the game. The developers haven’t had a whole lot to say about exactly what this update will bring to the game besides what was already revealed in their roadmap, but in an interview with Polygon, senior world designer Nicholas Mainville said that they have a “huge roadmap” ahead of them.

Based on the information in the fall roadmap, players will be able to interact with and befriend Scar. There will also be main story continuation and more surprises. In the Twitter post revealing the date of the patch, Wall-E can be seen in the back with a pumpkin instead of his usual shoe plant, which has players guessing that the next Star Path will be Halloween-themed.

Tap into your villainous side with the first major content update and a new Star Path, available October 19th. pic.twitter.com/l9cyVALxeM — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 13, 2022

Each Star Path has a different theme. The first one was Pixar-themed, and the developers have yet to confirm that the next one will be Halloween or fall-themed. Star Path events can be purchased with premium currency and function like a battle pass, where players need to complete tasks to spend the Star Path currency to buy things like decorations, outfits, and more premium currency.

Players don’t need to spend money to earn things in the Star Path, but some things are locked behind the paid version and will only have three tasks to complete for Star Path currency, instead of the premium version’s six.

Those who are excited about the new patch should keep an eye out on Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s social pages for more hints on what’s to come in the Oct. 19 free update. Later in the fall, Toy Story will have its realm added along with some new characters to go with it.