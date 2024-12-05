Forgot password
A player wearing a long brown coat looking up at a baby dragon breathing fire and standing next to a holiday tree portal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to find the Holiday-Tree Portal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's a special and tricky item to locate, so here's where to find the Holiday-Tree Portal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 01:15 pm

Many quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley task you with hunting specific items or locations around the valley. They can oftentimes be tough to find, as is the case with the special Holiday-Tree Portal.

Although many locations and items are tricky to find, this is certainly one of the most difficult ones. You need to know where it is for certain quests and tasks, though, so here’s how to find the Holiday-Tree Portal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is the Holiday-Tree Portal in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

A player wearing a brown coat and paper wings pointing at the Holiday-Tree Portal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s a pretty tough tree to track down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Holiday-Tree Portal is a tall black tree with a vibrant orange pumpkin logo on it, a collection of candy scattered around the base of it, and some Matryoshka Dolls sitting in front of it. It’s a quest item that changes over time, so it might not have all the extra decorations for you yet depending on whether you’ve completed the quest associated with it.

Where is the Holiday-Tree Portal in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Holiday-Tree Portal initially spawns in the Forgotten Lands biome during the first stages of the Something Comes A’Knocking quest that leads to unlocking Jack Skellington. Its location is randomly chosen for every player, so you must scour the entire Forgotten Lands area to locate it. It was sitting right in front of the ancient ruins near the north end of the biome when it first appeared for me, but it will likely be somewhere else entirely for you.

If you’re having trouble finding it, enter Furniture mode and work on clearing away all other trees. You can also use this overhead view in this mode to look around the area more quickly. The Holiday-Tree Portal blends in with the environment and is a very tough item to track down, which means it might take you a bit of time to locate it. Be sure to check behind all houses and furniture you’ve placed in the area.

A player standing by the Holiday-Tree Portal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Here’s where the tree was when I first found it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Holiday-Tree Portal can be freely moved after you unlock Jack from it, so if he’s already in your valley, you may have moved it elsewhere. Unfortunately for players, there’s no special map marker to let you know exactly where it is in your village, so you just have to wander around searching for it if you moved it and need to know where it is. It occasionally pops up as a key quest item as it does in Uncanny Romance for Sally.

Can you make or buy a Holiday-Tree Portal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You cannot make or buy a Holiday-Tree Portal, meaning there can only ever be one present in your village. Most items can be bought from Scrooge McDuck or recreated at a crafting station so you can acquire more than one of them, but this is an exclusive singular item you cannot replicate in any way.

This isn’t the only time you have to track down a special item or location around the valley. Some other ones you might need help finding are Spiderwebs, the Dreamlight Library, Training Pants, the Cave of Wonders, and Jafar’s tools.

