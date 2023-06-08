Where to find Olaf’s parasol in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major content update “The Remembering” brought the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella to the valley for players to befriend on June 7. As players work their way through her friendship quests, they’ll eventually come across one called “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops,” which tasks players with finding a series of transformed objects around the valley, including Olaf’s parasol.

In the “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest, Fairy Godmother’s magic is malfunctioning and confusing the residents of Dreamlight Valley. Since she is swamped helping out the many residents of the valley, she’ll ask players if they can fix her enchantments up.

Fairy Godmother’s spells have gone wrong, so players will need to help her. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This quest is how players will unlock the Peppermint Tea recipe and will also grant 1,760 friendship experience for Fairy Godmother. But to unlock it, players must first reach level seven friendship with her. Most of this quest isn’t too difficult except for tracking down the various enchanted items including Olaf’s parasol since all of the items aren’t what they are supposed to be.

“Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This quest starts with Fairy Godmother asking players for help making Minnie Mouse some Peppermint Tea since she is struggling to balance helping out the many residents of the valley. She’ll then gives players the recipe, which is a nice change since players have to figure out most recipes themselves.

Upon delivering the tea to Minnie, she’ll mention that Fairy Godmother’s spell on her phonograph has been malfunctioning. Players will then be tasked with taking a picture of “an object that looks out of place” inside Minnie’s house, which is the brown coin-op game in the place where her phonograph should be.

This game machine isn’t what Minnie wanted, so players will need to help fix it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After taking a picture of this object and returning to Fairy Godmother, she’ll then realize that a few villagers are having issues with some items she has enchanted. She won’t have time to tend to this task herself, so she’ll ask players to get to work crafting an Enchanted Lens they can use to help fix Fairy Godmother’s magic.

To craft the Enchanted Lens for the camera, players will need:

Two Diamonds

Three Glass

Five Dream Shards

Five Crystals

A regular Lens from Wall-E

Bring these materials back to Fairy Godmother then equip the Enchanted Lens she creates on your camera by selecting the “use” function on it. Once this is done, you can then get to work finding the malfunctioning enchanted items around the valley.

Where to find all items for Fairy Godmother’s “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can only complete the next part of this quest between 4pm and midnight for their specific timezone. Many players have been changing the time on their device to complete this quest sooner, but time-traveling in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a very risky and dangerous process, so I recommend just waiting until it becomes the right time naturally.

Minnie’s broken object location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The broken object inside Minnie’s house is the same brown coin-op game players saw earlier. As players use their camera to take a picture with it, the game machine will transform back into Minnie’s phonograph so the magic will be fixed.

After fixing Minnie’s phonograph, players can then find the other four items in any order they desire.

Olaf’s parasol location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The item that has been giving players the most trouble in this quest is Olaf’s parasol because it seems to spawn randomly around the Dazzle Beach biome. Some players have found it right by the Mystical Cave, others have found it right by the grand staircase leading down to the beach from the Peaceful Meadow biome, and others have found it at completely random parts of the beach.

I found mine immediately to the left of the bridge that connects the two pieces of the Dazzle Beach biome. Olaf’s parasol is disguised as a giant container packed with colorful rocks but will return to its umbrella form when players take a photo with it.

This is a particularly strange item and feels like a hint of some kind. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you’re struggling to locate this item, start at one side of the beach and work your way down to the other end. Be sure to check the small island off the beach and the grassy area by the Mystical Cave since it seems to be able to spawn anywhere within the Dazzle Beach biome.

Mother Gothel’s mirror location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head into Mother Gothel’s home, which is the giant willow tree at the center of the Glade of Trust biome. To your left, you’ll see an ocean-themed couch lying against the wall.

Snap a photo with this couch and Mother Gothel’s mirror will reappear in its place.

This couch definitely doesn’t belong there. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Remy’s new espresso machine location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head into Remy’s restaurant Chez Remy and walk over to right in front of the kitchen. Here, you’ll find a giant spool instead of Remy’s new espresso machine. Take a picture with it and it will be restored to its proper form.

This one is easy to overlook since it blends in with the restaurant’s color scheme quite well. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Goofy’s new yellow bicycle location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walk over to Goofy’s house, which will be either in the Peaceful Meadow biome where it was originally placed or whichever biome you may have moved it to. Right by his house, you’ll find a bright yellow bear chair where his bike should be.

Take a picture with this chair to restore Goofy’s new yellow bicycle to its proper state.

This chair could be a hint for Winnie the Pooh’s arrival in the future. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can find all of these items placed around at any time of day after beginning this quest, but you’ll only be able to restore them to their proper state to complete the quest from 4pm to midnight. After taking pictures with all of the items to fix them, return to Fairy Godmother and the quest will be complete.

