A nice hot cup of Peppermint Tea can soothe the soul, and it’s now a simple and easy recipe we can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Although many of the recipes in Dreamlight Valley can be quite obscure, and it can be challenging to uncover each ingredient, Peppermint Tea requires only two ingredients, some coal, and a cooking station.

How to make Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Peppermint Tea, an appetizer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need the following ingredients:

One Lemon

One Mint

One Coal (to use at the cooking station)

Thankfully, these are ingredients you should already have access to, as you can find Lemons on the Lemon trees in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor, and Mint can be found growing across the Frosted Heights.

Once you have all your ingredients, go to a cooking station in your or Anna’s home or inside Remy’s cafe. To make Peppermint Tea, follow these easy steps:

Place your Lemon inside the pot Add in your Mint And press the “Start Cooking” button

And when you’re done, you’ll be left with a two-start appetizer that sells for 146 coins and gives 993 Energy.

It’s an easy recipe with excellent Energy properties. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This recipe was added in the Remembering Update, which included several content additions, improvements, and the introduction of the Fairy Godmother.

Related: All Disney Dreamlight Valley The Remembering patch notes

Even though this Peppermint Tea recipe is simple, there are dozens of recipes for you to learn in Dreamlight Valley. If you’re like me and enjoy collecting things, and anything with mint, you’ll enjoy adding this Peppermint Tea recipe to your collection.

About the author