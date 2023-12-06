How to trade with players in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the recent release of the various new updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley, including the Rift in Time expansion, players can now join together and engage in multiplayer during their Disney adventures.

There are a range of things you can do in the multiplayer mode, including trading. With this in mind, let’s take a look at how to trade with other players.

How to access multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll need to place the Valley Visits Station if you want friends to visit your valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Before you can begin trading with your friends, you will first need to access the multiplayer by progressing through the story. You will need to have completed a quest called “Valley Visits!” to get your hands on the multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which became available via the free Pumpkin Returns update. You don’t need to have purchased the Rift in Time expansion pass to play the multiplayer.

You’ll need to speak to Vanellope once you have welcomed her to your valley and completed her initial quests to unlock the “Valley Visits!” quest. From there, you’ll unlock the Valley Visit Station, which will allow you to invite friends to your valley via a code.

Alternatively, once you have progressed enough in the story, you can visit your friend’s valley by heading to the main menu and clicking on the multiplayer option. You will then have the option to input your friend’s valley code. Once you have typed it in, you’ll automatically be transported to their valley.

How to trade with fellow players in the Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer

Head into your inventory, interact with an item, and select the drop option to place it on the ground to trade with a friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

One of the things you can do when playing the new multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley is trade with your friends. There are all sorts of items you can trade with them from your inventory, including gems, materials for crafting, ingredients for cooking, or prepared meals, to name a few.

To do so, all you have to do is make sure you are outside and drop your chosen trade item on the ground. To do so, go into your inventory menu and hover over the item that you want to drop. Interact with it, and you will see the option to drop it, as per the image above. Simply press it and you will drop your chosen item. When you are playing multiplayer, you or your friend can pick up the item and the trade will be complete.

It is that simple to trade with your fellow players in the new multiplayer mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so if you find you are missing some essential items or crafting necessities, make sure to meet up with buddies to start trading.