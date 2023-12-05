How to unlock Multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the arrival of the new Rift in Time update on Dec. 5, multiplayer is now officially available in Disney Dreamlight Valley—but you’ll need to complete a couple steps to access it.

Along with new biomes, recipes, characters, and more, the update has also introduced the ValleyVerse. ValleyVerse allows you to invite friends to your valley while also letting you visit theirs.

The multiplayer aspect of Disney Dreamlight Valley has been much anticipated by fans of the game, so let’s dive into how to unlock it so that you can start exploring your friend’s Disneyfied valleys in no time.

How to access the ValleyVerse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The rainbow teleporter will allow you to invite players to your valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As mentioned, the ValleyVerse system works in two different ways: visiting your friend’s valleys and inviting them to yours. These multiplayer aspects are accessed in two different ways, so let’s take a look at how to go about doing both.

How to invite friends to your valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Complete Vanellope’s initial quests to unlock the “Valley Visits!” quest and access the Valley Visits Station. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To invite your friends to your valley, you will need to obtain the Valley Visits Station, which is gifted to you by Vanellope. You have to have invited her to your valley and completed her initial quests before she will gift it to you. The quest that will give you access to the station is the “Valley Visits!” quest.

Once you have completed this quest, all you need to do is place the Valley Visits Station wherever you so wish in your valley. Interact with the station and say that you want to open up your Valley to allow visitors. This will generate a random code that can be shared with your friends. When your fellow Dreamlight players input this code, they will be able to jump straight to your valley.

When you are ready to end the multiplayer, just head back to the Valley Visits Station and interact with it. An option will appear saying “close the connection.” Click on it and you will go back to single-player.

How to visit your friend’s valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To enter a code, go to the multiplayer option in the main menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The process for joining a friend’s valley is a little different, as you don’t need to have placed the Valley Visits Station, but you will need a code from the friend whose valley you are planning to visit.

All you need to do to play multiplayer by going to a friend’s valley is go to the main menu in the game and select “multiplayer.” Input the code that your friend gave you and voilà, you should automatically go straight to your friend’s valley.

You have everything that you need to know about how to unlock and access the multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley. All you need to do now is start exploring and visiting your friend’s valley, so what are you waiting for?